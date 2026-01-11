Green Goblin Actors: A Complete Breakdown of Everyone Who Played the Iconic Villain in Movies

Few villains have challenged Spider-Man as fiercely as the Green Goblin. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the Green Goblin made its comic debut in issue #14 of The Amazing Spider-Man in July 1964. Since then, the supervillain has been recognized for his twisted ambition and relentless pursuit of power. The character’s identity is often tied to the Osborn family, with Norman Osborn’s son, Harry Osborn, assuming the persona after his father’s death.
Although the supervillain character was first adapted for the screen in a 1967 animated TV series, it made its big-screen debut in 2002. Since then, five actors have portrayed the character in movies (four in live-action and one in a voice role). Here is a look at every actor who has portrayed Marvel’s Green Goblin on the big screen.
1. Willem Dafoe in San Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy
Willem Dafoe became the first actor to bring Norman Osborn to life on the big screen. He made his debut in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. His performance introduced movie audiences to the supervillain, especially for non-Marvel comic fans. His portrayal balanced the character’s charm, intelligence, and a frightening descent into madness. In retrospect, Dafoe was the perfect casting for the role, as he stayed fully committed to the dual identity that defined the character.
Dafoe returned briefly in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 through visions that haunted Harry Osborn. These appearances reinforced the Goblin’s psychological control over the Osborn family. However, Willem Dafoe’s interpretation of the character remained central to the trilogy’s emotional core. Although fans bade farewell to Dafoe’s Green Goblin at the end of Sam Raimi’s trilogy, he reprised the role in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
2. James Franco in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy
Although appearing in the first installment as Harry Osborn, James Franco became the Green Goblin in subsequent installments. Franco’s early appearances showed a young man torn between loyalty to his father and friendship with Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire). Harry’s grief and suspicion grew after his father’s death at the end of the first film. His internal conflicts pushed him into a darker emotional space. However, it wasn’t until Spider-Man 3 that Harry eventually adopted the Green Goblin’s identity. Harry’s Green Goblin relied on advanced technology rather than the original Goblin serum.
3. Chris Cooper in The Amazing Spider-Man Film Series
Chris Cooper appeared as Norman Osborn in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Although he’s never shown on screen portraying the Green Goblin, Cooper briefly appears as Norman Osborn. His version is a frail and terminally ill industrial magnate fighting a genetic disease. He remained confined to Oscorp as the film revealed his declining health. Although his Norman never transformed into the Green Goblin on-screen, his influence still shaped the film’s events. His role, albeit short, served as the foundation for the Goblin’s emergence in the short-lived franchise.
4. Dane DeHaan in The Amazing Spider-Man Film Series
In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Dane DeHaan is introduced as Harry Osborn, portraying a younger, more vulnerable version. His strained relationship with his father shaped much of his emotional turmoil. DeHaan portrayed Harry as isolated and desperate for control over his future. All of these pressures intensified as he searched for a cure to his inherited illness. Unlike James Franco’s version, DeHaan’s Harry transformation into the Green Goblin was from his urgent need for survival. The serum altered his appearance and heightened his unstable behavior.
5. Jorma Taccone Voiced Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
A lesser-known portrayal of the Green Goblin is Jorma Taccone’s. The multi-talented Taccone provided the voice of the Green Goblin in the 2018 Box Office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Taccone’s version differed greatly from earlier live-action portrayals. The film presented its Green Goblin as a massive, mutated creature inspired by the Ultimate Marvel Comics. Jorma Taccone’s vocal performance supported the character’s monstrous size and aggressive behavior. Although Green Goblin’s screen time was brief, his presence shaped the film’s opening conflict. His fight with Peter Parker (voiced by Chris Pine) set the tone for the story’s multiverse chaos.
