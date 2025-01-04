Jason Momoa Lands Role in ‘Supergirl’ Movie

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has landed another role in the DC Universe! The actor is all set to star in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the alien bounty hunter, Lobo. The upcoming film features Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) in the titular role and is based on Tom King’s 2022 graphic novel of the same name. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the second installment in the new DC Universe spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran. This rebooted universe will kick off with Superman: Legacy, set to premiere in July 2025.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa is the first actor from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) to transition into Gunn and Safran’s DC Universe. The actor announced the news on Instagram where he shared a quote from his press tour for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. During the interview, Momoa expressed his hope that DC would approach him for the role of Lobo. Alongside the quote, Momoa captioned the post, “they called” to confirm that he had joined the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
Lobo’s character first appeared in the DC comics back in 1983 and since then, there have been multiple attempts to bring the character to the big screen. In 2009, Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton were set to develop a Lobo movie for Warner Bros with Dwayne Johnson as the lead. When that failed to materialize, Warner Bros. tried to revive the idea with Michael Bay in 2018. However, that project never took off either. As of yet, Lobo has only made a brief appearance on the small screen in the SyFy series Krypton with Emmett J. Scanlan taking on the role.
James Gunn Welcomes Jason Momoa to the DC Universe
CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has officially welcomed the Game of Thrones star to the DC Universe. After the actor’s announcement, Gunn took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to share brand-new Lobo artwork. Gunn also reshared Momoa’s post to his Instagram story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to start filming in early 2025.
Alongside Momoa and Alcock, the upcoming film will star Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as Ruthye Mary Knoelle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the plot. In addition to Superman: Legacy and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the DCU has an exciting slate of films lined up. This includes Lanterns, The Authority, and the official introduction of the DC Universe’s Batman and Robin, The Brave and the Bold.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn and Safran have left the door open for other fan-favorite actors from the DCEU to join their rebooted universe as new characters. The DCEU launched back in 2013 with Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill. The cinematic era came to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023. Momoa’s portrayal of Aquaman was one of the DCEU’s major successes, with the first Aquaman film earning over $1 billion worldwide back in 2018.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.
|Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow
|Cast
|Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts
|Release Date
|June 26, 2026
|Stream On
|TBD
|Directed by
|Craig Gillespie
|Produced by
|James Gunn, Peter Safran
|Based On
|Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow graphic novel by Tom King (2022)
|Plot Summary
|A sci-fi adventure following Supergirl’s quest for vengeance across space, featuring the bounty hunter Lobo.
|Musical Elements
|TBD
|Current Status
|Pre-production
