Home
Entertainment
News
Is There Still a Sequel to 47 Ronin in the Works?

Is There Still a Sequel to 47 Ronin in the Works?

10 seconds ago

At this time it’s not really hard to wonder if the 47 Ronin sequel is coming, it’s whether or not it’s really going to live up to the movie that was already seen in 2013. Some folks would no doubt turn away without thinking about it, while others might say that it’s one of the few Keanu Reeves movies that didn’t end up becoming legendary for one reason or another. The truth is that 47 Ronin was a decent movie and it did have all the elements needed to have a great showing, save for the fact that its release date was kind of awkward and Reeves hadn’t become a huge star once again thanks to John Wick. He’s always been an actor that people are interested in since his roles on the big screen tend to be those that a lot of people can’t help but like. But it does sound as though the sequel to 47 Ronin will be taking on female leads rather than the male-led cast that pushed the first movie along. The fact that the sequel appears to be set a few centuries into the future and could carry a very heavy cyberpunk feel could have something to do with this. 

But it’s also important to note that the two women helming the script for this movie, Aimee Garcia and AJ Mendez, yes, THAT AJ Mendez formerly of WWE, have already stated that they’ll be adding more inclusive elements into the sequel. They’re also very open about having female leads that will push the movie forward, and while this is meant to be a big up when thinking about diversity and empowerment, one needs only to look at what has happened to other movies that have gone from male leads to female leads to find out how well that usually goes over. If the sequel becomes its own movie and only uses the first movie for a reference point it could very easily work and be something that would garner a great deal of support. But simply going for the idea of diversity for the sake of it, and casting women ‘just because’ is an idea that doesn’t have a high success rate. 

Can women take on a movie like this? Of course they can, that’s not the issue. But catering to the fans is usually a good idea since it indicates that while someone has something to say with their work, they’re also willing to compromise a bit in order to get their message across and provide something that the fans will want to see. Female-led movies have been able to create a great turnout since the idea of tough and capable women taking control is something that a lot of people tend to like and want to see more of, but doing so at the expense of the story isn’t that great of an idea, and if this sequel ends up being more popular than the original it will be something of a surprise, and will likely owe such fame to other factors that will cause a great deal of debate. But placing the story three hundred years into the future does kind of demand that changes would take place in a very big way. 

At the moment there isn’t much known about the story or what direction it will be taking, but the mere mention of a sequel to this movie was a bit confusing since most of the main characters were dead by the time the credits rolled, and it’s easy to think that the only that would have been able to carry on the legacy would have been the son of one of the samurai who was spared. That legacy could become quite the story if spread out over time, especially if it eventually culminated in something that would become a tale that might hearken back to the old days in a way. But the inclusion of a cyberpunk influence to the story is intriguing since it would indicate that a lot of things are going to change and that the story might be similar to the original in a passing manner, but will otherwise be its own tale and create its own legacy atop the foundation laid by the first movie. 

That might actually be the best way to go and something to hope that Garcia and Mendez might be thinking about. It’s always a big hope that writers don’t get too hung up on gender, race, or anything else that divides the characters in a story unless the plot demands it to be so in order to move forward. If such a thing happens with the sequel it feels safe to say that it might not go very far, but if the story flows without vilifying anyone due to race or gender, then it might have a pretty good chance of being embraced by the fans. 

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Flipping Showdown
Meet The Cast of Bering Sea Gold Season 14
Big Hero 6 is Getting a Spinoff Show
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Is There Still a Sequel to 47 Ronin in the Works?
Why Blackhat Was Mostly Ignored By Audiences
Is Showgirls A Misunderstood Classic?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Is There Still a Sequel to 47 Ronin in the Works?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chukwudi Iwuji
Whatever Happened to Milly Shapiro?
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
The 20 Best Capricorn Anime Characters of All-Time
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes
Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level
Fortnite secret weapon gas can
How the Gas Can is a Secret Weapon in Fortnite