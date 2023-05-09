What Is The Cast of Gilmore Girls Doing Now?

Gilmore Girls will hold a special place in our hearts for many years to come, as it has become an important part of pop culture history. Over the course of 7 television seasons, the WB hit series captivated audiences with its witty humor, fast-paced dialogue, and relatable characters as it took us through the life experiences of mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Set in the fictional and charming town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, Gilmore Girls delivered a refreshing take on family-friendly dramas and quickly became a cultural phenomenon.
Since the show’s original run, the rise of streaming services has only increased Gilmore Girls‘ impact, with a new generation of fans discovering and falling in love with the series. In 2016, a four-part Netflix series provided an update on the lives of our beloved characters, reigniting interest in the classic show and leaving fans eager for more. Whether you’re a longtime fan or simply curious about the cast’s recent endeavors, here’s a quick catch-up on the cast of Gilmore Girls.
Lauren Graham – Lorelai Gilmore
Lauren Graham was a notable part of the Gilmore girls cast, playing Lorelai Gilmore, the fun mom we all wished we had – pop culture savvy, lovingly honest, and independent. Graham later brought to life another one of TVs beloved mothers Sarah Silverman in Parenthood. She showcased her vocal prowess in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and landed a main role in Disney+’s dramedy, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, making her directorial debut with one of its episodes. In addition to continuing her acting career, Graham added author to her repertoire in 2013 and has so far published at least 4 best-selling books.
Alexis Bledel – Rory Gilmore
For what was her debut TV role, Alexis Bledel delivered a compelling performance as the precocious Rory Gilmore, Lorelai’s mini-me in every sense of the word. Bledel’s performance signaled a bright prospect and it wasn’t long before she became an in-demand talent. She would then land a string of film roles, most notably as Lena Kaligaris in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants film series. Her next major small-screen role came in Hulu’s dystopian series, The Handmaid’s Tale for which she earned several Emmy nominations winning one.
Melissa McCarthy – Sookie St. James
On Gilmore Girls, Melissa McCarthy was cast as Lorelai’s bestie and colleague – the bubbly chef at Dragon’s Inn was one of the earliest times audiences were introduced to her comedic chops. Two Emmy wins (for Mike & Molly and SNL) and a few Oscar nods later, McCarthy remains one of the most successful Gilmore Girls alumni. Her string of blockbuster film credits includes the iconic Bridesmaids, Identity Thief, and Ghostbusters, as well as TV shows God’s Favorite Idiot and Nine Perfect Strangers. McCarthy plays Ursula in Disney’s live adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
Keiko Agena – Lane Kim
Through the laughter and tears, Rory had best friend Lane Kim played by Keiko Agena to lean on. After her rocker years in Gilmore Girls came to an end, Agena would guest star in big-name TV shows including House, Scandal, Shameless, NCIS: Los Angeles, and also appeared in the 2011 film, Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Her next major TV gig came as Dr. Edrisa Tanaka in the FOX procedural, Prodigal Son. Agena’s other credits include Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Better Call Saul, and The First.
Yanic Truesdale – Michael Gerard
Yanic Truesdale’s portrayal of Michel Gerard, the French concierge at the Independence Inn where Lorelai worked was praised for its comedic timing and sarcastic wit. After Gilmore Girls, Truesdale returned to his home city Quebec where he appeared in French productions. Some of his recent credits include My Salinger Year, City TV’s The Wedding Planners, as well as Netflix’s Go’d Favorite Idiot where he reunited with his former colleague Melissa McCarthy.
Scott Patterson–Luke Danes
Scott Patterson brought a sense of groundedness to Gilmore Girls as the gruff but kindhearted diner owner who had eyes for Lorelai. The former pro baseball player will later appear in shows such as Aliens in America, CSI: Miami, and the CTV series, Sullivan’s Crossing. On the film side, he’s known for playing Agent Peter Strahm in three SAW films. Patterson, in 2021, launched the podcast I Am All In where he discusses all things Gilmore Girls with producers and former co-stars.
Kelly Bishop – Emily Gilmore
Kelly Bishop played the matriarch of the Gilmore family known for her refined tastes and love of the finer things in life. An industry veteran before her time on Gilmore Girls, Bishop thereafter continued with her storied career. She embodied another fan-favorite mother in ABC’s short-lived Bunheads before appearing in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Watchful Eye.
Edward Herrmann –Richard Gilmore
Edward Herrmann played Richard Gilmore the wealthy patriarch who paid for Rory’s college tuition. A decorated screen and stage actor even before appearing on Gilmore Girls, Hermann remained active in the industry until his death in 2014. Some of his final credits included the film, The Town That Dreaded Sundown, and shows How I Met Your Mother and The Good Wife.
Liza Weil – Paris Geller
Liza Weil played Paris Geller, Rory’s rival at the prestigious Chilton Academy, who’d later become her close pal. After the Gilmore Girls finale, she reunited with Kelly Bishop on Bunheads before appearing in Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. She’s also had roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Cleaning Lady, and Westworld.
Jared Padalecki –Dean Forester
Jared Padalecki played the sweet and good-natured Dean, Rory’s first boyfriend. Padalecki landed his next major TV role as a demon hunter Sam Winchester in CW’s long-running hit Supernatural. He has become a staple at the network starring in the hit series, Walker.
Milo Ventimiglia – Jess Mariano
Ventimiglia gave us some of the most heartwarming moments on Gilmore Girls as Rory’s boyfriend, slowly winning over fans who’d been initially put off by his bad boy persona. He is one of the few on this list who’ve successfully maintained an equal level of activity in both film and television. He’s earned 3 Emmy nominations for his role in This Is Us, and is among the main cast of ABC’s The Company You Keep. His notable film credits include Rocky Balboa and Creed II.
Sean Gunn – Kirk Gleason
Gunn played the zany Kirk, a frequent job hopper and friend to Luke whose antics made him one of the most hilarious yet memorable cast members on Gilmore Girls. Gunn has come a long way from his days as a Stars Hollow resident desperate to make ends meet. He is one of the Gilmore Girls alumni who was featured in Bunheads. These days Gunn, whose brother is James Gunn, is best recognized for his role as Kraglin in the MCU appearing in the films Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love & Thunder, and the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
