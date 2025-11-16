35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Your home might be your castle, but those walls don’t make you immune to bad design and decor choices. That’s where the super-popular ‘That’s it, I’m home shaming’ Facebook group comes in. The brainchild of Rhiannon Pfeiffer, the 480k-strong community gently makes fun of the interiors and exteriors of ugly homes they’ve seen that haunt them in their dreams. It’s all done in a lighthearted way for the sake of fun and to help spread a bit of awareness about aesthetics.

Scroll down, upvote your fave worst pics, and share your opinions in the comments, Pandas. Which of these houses did you love to hate the most? Were there any diamonds in the rough that you’d actually choose to live in? We can’t wait to hear what you have to say.

When you’ve looked through this list, we hope you’re in the mood for judging some more tasteless design nightmares. You can find Bored Panda’s previous article about the ‘That’s it, I’m home shaming’ project right over here. 

We spoke to Ariane Sherine, the editor at ‘These Three Rooms,’ about leaving a good impression on our guests when we invite them over to our homes. We also chatted about design and decor faux pas, and whether to be diplomatic or honest if our friends’ interiors lack good taste. Check out Bored Panda’s interview with the design expert below.

#1 I Can’t House Shame This Because I Love It, Even Though I Don’t Want To Live Next Door To It

It is located in my previous home town and was painted out of spite.  The reason escapes me, but it was at least 20 years ago and it has become a go to place to see when one is in Grand Forks, ND.  I esp. love the lime green trim.  Seriously, how cool is this

Image source: Deb Robieson Kirby

#2 This Person Made The Back Of The Garage Look Like A Tiny House. It Makes Us Laugh Every Time We Drive By

Image source: Patricia Mauldin

#3 Corn Counter

Image source: Amanda Wall

#4 That Backyard Is Quite A Beautiful View

Image source: Karey Lape

#5 12-Story Private Home

Image source: Dawn Kelley

#6 Don’t Know If It’s Been Posted Yet But…. Pflugerville Texas Represent!!!!

Image source: Joe Linguine

#7 It’s Colorful

Image source: Jessica Lee

#8 This Is Just

Image source: Jayda Penland

#9 This Is In A Community In Ransom Canyon, Outside Of Lubbock Texas. Not Really Shaming But It’s Completely Crazy And Interesting And I Don’t Think Living There Is Really An Option. Ot Was Unfinished Forever After The Owner Passed, It Is Now Going To Be A Vrbo. It Was Designed By Metal Sculptor Robert Bruno. I’ll Put The Link In The Comments

Image source: Christina Bentley Woody

#10 This Is In An Upstairs Of A House Listed In My Area. What?! Why?!

Image source: Sarah Kotsovolos

#11 Whats Your Opinion On This UFO Homes In Albuquerque Nm?

Image source: Martín OA

#12 Is A Yes And No

Image source: Estrella Castra

#13 In Our Home Search….i Have Seen Some Odd Things…. But I Have Looked At This Photo A Hundred Times…. And Still Cannot Figure Out Why In The Heck… Would A Bathtub Not Only Be In The Living Room…. But At The Bottom Of The Stairs

Image source: Stacy Morris

#14 This Is The “After” She Got Done Redecorating

Image source: Lara Carroll

#15 I Was Looking At Airbnb’s And I Found This Gem

Image source: Sage Forholt

#16 What About This Mid Century Toilet In The Home?

Image source: Mylene Hui Davis

#17 Nope

Image source: Lara Carroll

#18 I’m Not Sure If It Was The Face On The Toilet Tank That Put It Over The Top, Or What…

Image source: Lara Carroll

#19 I Have So Many Questions About What’s Up With This Basement In Pickens Sc….

Image source: Shannon Noel Halliday

#20 Was Looking Through Listings When I Came Upon This

Image source: Heidi JM

#21 I Assume A Business Not A House. But Ya Never Know

Image source: Aiyana Lutkiewicz

#22 Could Be Worse

Image source: Estrella Castra

#23 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 18 Car Garage. Perfect Design

Image source: Layne Kvall

#24 1300€ Per Month And I Have No Idea How To Open The Toilet Lid

Image source: Mona Walther

#25 I Feel Like This Remodeled Kitchen/Eat In Area Is Missing A Stripper Pole

Image source: Lara Carroll

#26 Can’t Tell If This Is A Very Efficient Use Of Space Or Just, You Know, Worthy Of Being Shamed

Image source: Jordan Grassi

#27 My House Hunt Found This Beauty

Image source: Anabelle Martin

#28 Yes Or No?

Image source: Laura Olszewski

#29 Spider-Man: “How’d That Get In There..?”

Image source: Cameron Shepherd

#30 On Zillow In Northwest Indiana. I Got Nothin

Image source: Mary Bradford

#31 No, This Is Not An 8 Year Old Bedroom, This Is A Grown Woman’s Dining Room. She Wanted To Know What Color Rug She Should Get

Image source: Lara Carroll

#32 This Is An Average Split Level About 2,000 Sq Ft. This Is The Living Room. I’m Not Sure What Its Purpose Is

Image source: Lara Carroll

#33 I’m Home Shaming A Place We Just Bought. I Present The Coca Cola Bathroom. The Floor Is Also Just Wood Boards Glued Directly To The Concrete. It’s…a Look. Nothing In The Rest Of The House Even Remotely Resembles This. It’s Truly An Oddity

Image source: Katie Mae Carstens

#34 Yikes

Image source: Madison Niles

#35 These Homes Are A Huge A Shame… Can You Imagine If You Bought One Of These, Thinking It Was Going To Be A Fabulous Area! They Do Look Haunted. Apparently This Was A Billion Dollar Project Near Branson, Mo, That Ended Up Being Abandoned

Image source: Debbie White

