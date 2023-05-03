Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a staple in American television for over four decades, providing audiences with a weekly dose of comedy, satire, and cultural commentary. However, in recent years, the show has been facing a decline in ratings, with critics attributing this drop to a variety of factors, from a lack of star power in the guest lineup to the changing media landscape. But perhaps the most significant factor is a misunderstanding of SNL‘s audience and what they want from the show.
After recent years of dwindling fortunes, perhaps it’s necessary to interrogate the factors that have contributed to SNL‘s record low ratings. There is a case to be made that the root cause lies in a misalignment between the show’s content and its audience’s expectations which has evolved over the years. Here we’ll explore how SNL‘s cultural relevance has taken a hit and whether there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
SNL Chose the Wrong Content to Go All In On
While political satire has been a cornerstone of SNL‘s brand for decades, the show’s increasing reliance on political content may have contributed to its ratings decline. As political polarization has intensified in the United States, many viewers have grown weary of political commentary and seek entertainment as an escape from the constant news cycle. Some critics argue that SNL‘s political humor has become predictable and one-sided, failing to offer a nuanced perspective or challenge viewers’ assumptions, and as a result, some viewers may have tuned out, seeking alternative forms of entertainment that better align with their interests and values.
Viewers worry that the show now relies on easy jokes and cheap shots rather than more nuanced and creative satire. The show’s writers and performers have been criticised for relying primarily on caricatures of real-life politicians and celebrities, rather than taking risks and exploring new comedic territory. Ultimately, SNL needs to prioritize nuance and variety to impress viewers who are looking for more originality in their entertainment.
SNL Has Seemingly Changed Its Approach
Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of SNL, hinted at an effort to revamp the show. The 47th season finale in May 2022 saw the departure of four long-time cast members, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. At the start of September 2022, more cast members, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, and Aristotle Athari also left the show. In its 48th season premiere on Oct. 1, four new players were added to the ensemble.
SNL has continued to feature political sketches but has also expanded its focus to include more diverse and topical content, such as social issues, pop culture, and music. This has allowed the show to appeal to a wider range of viewers and has helped to keep the content fresh and engaging. By changing its approach and being more open to experimentation and new ideas, hopefully, SNL will experience a renaissance and remain one of the most iconic comedy shows on television today.
