Dominic McLaughlin is the New Harry Potter, Meet Him

Dominic McLaughlin is one of the young actors making waves in the industry right now after joining one of the biggest franchises in cinematic history. Out of over 30,000 young actors who auditioned for the major roles to launch a new era, McLaughlin was tapped to play the iconic role of Harry Potter in the HBO reboot series. HBO announced the stars for some of the roles in the new Harry Potter television series on May 27, 2025, and fans of the franchise are already in love with McLaughlin.
The announcement follows an “extraordinary search” for talented actors by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann. Notably, the Harry Potter role catapulted Daniel Radcliffe, the first actor to play the part, to global prominence, and McLaughlin seems to be next in line for a career-defining experience. Needless to say, he is making his debut with a bang, garnering fans before he even appeared onscreen. Keep reading to know more about the new Harry Potter.
Who is Dominic McLaughlin, and How Old is He?
Dominic McLaughlin is a newcomer in the industry, and his exact birth details are still unclear. However, the age range for casting Harry Potter puts him between 9 and 11 years, just like Radcliffe, who launched the role at 11. McLaughlin is Scottish and hails from a Caucasian background. Before landing the role of Harry, the young actor had spent the last five years gaining professional training at the Performance Academy Scotland. The school couldn’t be more proud of his achievements at such a young age.
Dominic McLaughlin’s parents played a major role in building his budding acting career. However, they are not in the spotlight. As a newcomer, details about McLaughlin’s family are not available. However, all these are about to change as he steps into the legacy of the titular character in the Harry Potter series.
Inside Dominic McLaughlin’s Fledgling Career
While the Harry Potter series is expected to be his breakout project, Dominic McLaughlin has garnered other credits with more in the pipeline. The Scottish actor is set to appear in the Sky film Grow, alongside Nick Frost, who co-stars with McLaughlin as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter reboot. McLaughlin will also star in the BBC action-adventure series Gifted, set to be released later in 2025.
Beyond the screen, Dominic McLaughlin is building an intriguing experience on stage. He has worked in theater on plays such as William Shakespeare’s Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre. McLauglin performed alongside Harry Potter co-star Ralph Fiennes in the play. With his evolving artistry, the young performer is expected to expand his performance resume to include more intriguing performances. McLaughlin is bound to start a new chapter in his career after his Harry Potter deal.
How Playing Harry Potter Impacts His Life and Career
On 27 May 2025, Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton were announced as the new stars to join the cast of HBO’s Harry Potter reboot as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively. It took a thorough search among more than 30,000 children who auditioned for the lead roles for McLaughlin and his co-stars to be cast. The three young newcomers hit the jackpot with the casting, which could launch them to superstardom.
The iconic trio originally played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson is the main focus of the Harry Potter franchise. As such, it launched the young stars to international fame in the early 2000s. After a decade in the roles, all three former child stars have gone ahead to build a robust career in the movie industry beyond the Harry Potter franchise.
Being in the spotlight early in life has its perks, but the challenges are also there. Watson’s dad, Chris, advised the child star’s parents, who are about to witness a drastic change in their children’s lives, to be steadfast in supporting them through it. Starring in the titular role in the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV reboot will take Dominic McLaughlin and the others about 10 years, covering the seven books in the series.
Playing Harry Potter Will See Dominic McLaughlin Share the Screen with Seasoned Actors
In addition to the three major roles mentioned above, the Harry Potter TV reboot also features experienced actors. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore while Nick Frost is set to star as Rubeus Hagrid. Other key roles include Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley. However, directors have not revealed their pick for Lord Voldemort.
