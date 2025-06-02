New ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Finds Its Harry, Hermione and Ron

HBO’s New Harry Potter TV series has officially cast their lead roles, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley. Dominic McLaughlin will be playing the role of Harry Potter, the main protagonist of the story. Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione while Alastair Stout is playing Ron.
HBO launched an open casting call for the lead roles in September, 2024. Casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, brought their 8-month long search to an end in May, 2025. Variety reports that executive producer and director, Mark Mylod, and showrunner Francesca Gardiner, released a statement on May 27, 2025, announcing the casting of the beloved trio. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” the statement read. They went on to thank the tens of thousands of children who auditioned.
McLaughlin is described as a newcomer to the big screens. However, his Harry Potter role is not the only upcoming project he has his hands on. He acted alongside Nick Frost in the upcoming Sky Original film Grow, which is a family comedy centered around “a cutthroat giant-pumpkin-growing contest where the entire town gets their pumpkin patches ready to compete for a cash prize and pumpkin glory,” as per The Mirror. Stanton, also, is no stranger to TV. She is best known for playing Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024. Stout, on the other hand, is debuting his acting career with his role as Ronald Weasley.
“I Do Not Have The Power”: J.K.Rowling Silences Rumors Of Firing Paapa Essiedu From HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’
J.K.Rowling shared on her X account with an article of Paapa Essiedu stating that she would not sack him even if she had the power. This was after Essiedu signed an open letter condemning the controversial trans people ruling in the U.K Supreme Court.
Essiedu had been cast as Severus Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter TV series. Following his casting, the actor recently signed an open letter condemning the U.K Supreme Court for ruling that transgender men and women are not legally considered as such. Due to Rowling’s controversial stance on trans people, fans worried about Essiedu’s casting. However Rowling shared on her X account that she did not have the power to sack him. “I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine,” she posted.
Essiedu, McLaughlin, Stout and Stanton join fellow cast members John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Luke Thallon (Quirinus Quirrell), and Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch).
The Harry Potter series is expected to go into production later this year for a premiere sometime in 2026.
|Harry Potter
|Cast
|Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Luke Thallon (Quirinus Quirrell), Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch)
|Release Date
|Expected in late 2026 or early 2027
|Stream On
|Max (formerly HBO Max)
|Directed by
|Mark Mylod
|Produced by
|HBO, Warner Bros. Television, Brontë Film and TV
|Based On
|Harry Potter novels by J.K. Rowling
|Plot Summary
|A decade-long, faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven-book saga, with each season dedicated to one book, offering a deeper exploration of the wizarding world.
|Musical Elements
|Composer not yet announced; musical direction details forthcoming.
|Current Status
|Casting announced in May 2025; filming scheduled to begin in summer 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.
