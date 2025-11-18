Usually Combating Fires, Once A Year These Firefighters Turn The Heat Up In The Most Adorable Way

The digital age pushed away paper wall calendars a bit all around the world, yet it seems that Lifeline Puppy Rescue has created one of the most wanted ones.
The annual calendar features photos of shirtless firefighters posing together with the cutest little puppies for a very noble goal: to find them loving families and fur-ever homes.
Lifeline Puppy Rescue, together with firefighters, has already raised over $950,000 over the past 10 years to save shelter puppies and this year is planning to raise another $200,000
Lifeline Puppy Rescue was established in 1993. Since then, they have rescued over 44,000 puppies in the west and midwestern United States from euthanasia at city and county kill-shelters. The non-profit organization’s project with Colorado’s fire departments had a very special mission: to create an annual Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar that could help raise much-needed funds.
Denver Metro firefighters, who are usually saving lives and combating wildfires, are now stepping out of their protective gear once a year to pose alongside some adorable furry guests: little puppies who are looking for forever families.
Funds raised from the sales of this special calendar help with several large expenses such as vaccinations, medications, spaying/neutering and lifesaving veterinary care. Any leftover funds will be spent on the construction of a larger facility based in the Rocky Mountain region.
“It’s raised over $950,000 over the past ten years. Our goal this year is to raise another $200,000,” said Amy VanDerbroek, who’s the calendar’s project manager. “It’s our biggest fundraiser for Lifeline Puppy Rescue.”
The calendar, which was very successful in past recent years, features 18 male Denver Metro firefighters for its 2025 issue.
Calendar sales help the rescue pay for essential procedures such as spaying and neutering, micro-chipping, medical care and, most recently, the construction of a larger facility
Thornton Fire Lieutenant Thomas Kapuan is probably the one who volunteers to help the shelter most often, since he loves dogs and the calendar helps him to keep his fitness goals on track.
“It’s been very rewarding, both through the fitness gains that we’ve made, and then also helping all of these adorable puppies,” Kapuan shared. “Dogs are my favorite animal and helping these little guys, it means the world to me.”
In August, the firefighters and some community sponsors hosted the calendar’s launch and signing party in order to raise more funds for the adoptable dogs who were standing there by.
“This is just another way for us to give back to the community that gives so much to us,” Kapaun said and added that they all love helping the puppies as well as being involved in the community.
Like firefighters, Lifeline Puppy Rescue saves lives every day; they just happen to be four-legged furry ones in need of their forever family
The Australian Firefighters Calendar seems to have a very similar approach.
It was established in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation, providing funds for research into childhood burns. In 31 years, the calendar has raised over $3.45 million for various charities!
In 2024, they featured 6 different editions: dog, cat, horse, mixed animal, classic, and heroes.
The Australia Firefighters Calendar reaches over 90 countries and has found a large fanbase in North America.
“One of my goals was before the age of 30 I wanted to be in the Australian Firefighters Calendar. When I was younger in my fire and medic career, it began as a joke because I felt like I could never be physically capable or fit enough to be one of those men you see in the calendar,” recalled Jacob Hacker, a firefighter with Willard Fire and Rescue in Ohio and one of the American features in the 2024 calendar.
“After ten years of hard work and dedication, I reached out to the Australian Firefighters Calendar, and to my surprise, they were impressed by my journey and wanted me to partake in their calendar. This was a dream come true and one of the greatest honors of my life to be an American featured in an Australian Firefighters Calendar for a good cause,” he added.
The genius tactic seems to work since Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar’s account on Instagram already boasts over 111,000 followers.
The calendar is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and, thanks to huge support from all of the wonderful volunteers, sponsors, and the hardworking firefighters, it seems that many puppies will be saved!
People on the internet loved the idea and couldn’t take their eyes off the new calendar
