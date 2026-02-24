47 People Who Supported The Wrong Side And Were Surprised It Had Consequences (New Pics)

“I never thought leopards would eat MY face,” sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party. That’s the tagline of the iconic subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace, and honestly, it tells you everything you need to know.
The community has become a home for some of the most satisfying moments on the internet, collecting stories of karma coming back to bite people who probably should have seen it coming. Because as it turns out, actions have consequences, and the universe has a way of making sure people find that out.
Scroll down to see some of the best examples. It’s oddly comforting to know that some form of justice exists after all.
#1 Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered
#2 Why Would Biden Do This?
#3 It’s A Wonderful Life
#4 Posted In A Mom Group- Last Sentence Says It All
#5 Three Time Trump Voter, Is Betrayed By The Guy They Voted For Because They Lose Their Jobs, And Soon Their House
#6 What Did You Expect?
#7 I Feel Bad For His Kids. Reckon He Will Need To Get A Second Job
#8 She No Longer Finds The Cruelty She Once Applauded So Enthusiastically To Be Funny
#9 West Virginia: Trump 70%, Harris 28%
#10 But We Owned The Libs, So We Got That Going For Us
#11 Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining
#12 Man Votes For Trump To “Own The Libs” And Loses His Business
#13 It Sucks To Suck
#14 She Didn’t Vote For Her Son To Maybe Be Arrested
#15 Target Wanted This (They Even Donated $1 Million To Donald Trump’s 2025 Inaugural Committee) And Now Their Hispanic Employees, Including Us Citizens, Are The Targets
#16 Same Party That Fought For Covid Mask Ban, Now Fighting For Ice Officer Masks. Clown World!
#17 Trump Voter Loses Government Contract
#18 My Maga Cousin Has Been Dating An Undocumented Immigrant For A While And Now She’s Being Deported. I Wish I Was Making This Up
#19 Magat Surprised By Tariff Surcharge
#20 Maga Gets What They Voted For At Costco
#21 I Voted For Trump To Own The Libs. I Don’t Want This!
#22 Can Someone Explain It To Her?
#23 “I’m One Of Your People”
#24 Help!!!
#25 Trump Supporter Who Claims ‘Education Is The Most Important Issue’ Voted For Trump, Who Then Dismantled The Education Department, Resulting In Her Daughter’s Phd Acceptances Being Revoked
#26 Nebraska Is Going Broke
#27 My Mom, A Mexican American, Is Just Barely Starting To Understand The Reality Of Life Because Of Who She Voted For. She Now Doesn’t Have Health Coverage Because Of The Costs And Is Also Outraged Because Her Employee Was Questioned If They Were A Us Citizen
#28 “I Lost My Son Because I Voted For President Trump. I Voted For Zero Wars!!!”
#29 This One Wants The Tar And Feathers
#30 Off My Corpse Hands
#31 Bondi Threatening Right-Wing Influencers If They Dare Criticize Her
#32 Hate That Actions Have Consequences
#33 When You Willingly Accept You’re Fate As A Future Meal
#34 Bankruptcies And More
#35 He Told Him What He Was Gonna Do
#36 “Yet… Now I’m The Enemy”
#37 Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret
#38 Found One This Morning
#39 Meet The President Of American Soybean Association, A 3x Trump Voter
#40 Very Insane People
#41 He… Told You… His Plans!!
#42 Rural Maga Town Loses Only Medical Center
#43 Las Vegas Voted For An Economic Change And Are Mad That The Economy Changed. At Least They Won’t Pay Taxes On The 50% Less Tips They Are Receiving
#44 Joe Exotic Posts On Instagram That His Husband Was Deported By Ice After Years Of Shilling For Donald Trump
#45 Congrats, Nebraska! You Got What You Voted For
#46 Whooops!
#47 Trump And Project 2025 Supporter Crashout Over Epstein Coverup
