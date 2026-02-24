47 People Who Supported The Wrong Side And Were Surprised It Had Consequences (New Pics)

“I never thought leopards would eat MY face,” sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party. That’s the tagline of the iconic subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace, and honestly, it tells you everything you need to know.

The community has become a home for some of the most satisfying moments on the internet, collecting stories of karma coming back to bite people who probably should have seen it coming. Because as it turns out, actions have consequences, and the universe has a way of making sure people find that out.

Scroll down to see some of the best examples. It’s oddly comforting to know that some form of justice exists after all.

#1 Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered

Image source: BellyDancerEm

#2 Why Would Biden Do This?

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#3 It’s A Wonderful Life

Image source: Infinite-Club4374

#4 Posted In A Mom Group- Last Sentence Says It All

Image source: peaches_and_drama

#5 Three Time Trump Voter, Is Betrayed By The Guy They Voted For Because They Lose Their Jobs, And Soon Their House

Image source: Plieu625

#6 What Did You Expect?

Image source: c-k-q99903

#7 I Feel Bad For His Kids. Reckon He Will Need To Get A Second Job

Image source: zinfadel55, x.com

#8 She No Longer Finds The Cruelty She Once Applauded So Enthusiastically To Be Funny

Image source: I_AM_GLUTEUS_MAXIMUS

#9 West Virginia: Trump 70%, Harris 28%

Image source: Admiral_Tuvix, x.com

#10 But We Owned The Libs, So We Got That Going For Us

Image source: Mister-Beefy

#11 Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining

Image source: mkvgtired

#12 Man Votes For Trump To “Own The Libs” And Loses His Business

Image source: -StapleYourTongue-

#13 It Sucks To Suck

Image source: ThatOldG

#14 She Didn’t Vote For Her Son To Maybe Be Arrested

Image source: AngelZash

#15 Target Wanted This (They Even Donated $1 Million To Donald Trump’s 2025 Inaugural Committee) And Now Their Hispanic Employees, Including Us Citizens, Are The Targets

Image source: xbhaskarx, x.com

#16 Same Party That Fought For Covid Mask Ban, Now Fighting For Ice Officer Masks. Clown World!

Image source: splitopenandmelt11, x.com

#17 Trump Voter Loses Government Contract

Image source: afscomedy

#18 My Maga Cousin Has Been Dating An Undocumented Immigrant For A While And Now She’s Being Deported. I Wish I Was Making This Up

Image source: burnedflag

#19 Magat Surprised By Tariff Surcharge

Image source: PopeFranzia

#20 Maga Gets What They Voted For At Costco

Image source: Kantwealjustgetabong

#21 I Voted For Trump To Own The Libs. I Don’t Want This!

Image source: brother_p

#22 Can Someone Explain It To Her?

Image source: Texas_Bookworm

#23 “I’m One Of Your People”

Image source: sirfuzzynutss

#24 Help!!!

Image source: morallyirresponsible

#25 Trump Supporter Who Claims ‘Education Is The Most Important Issue’ Voted For Trump, Who Then Dismantled The Education Department, Resulting In Her Daughter’s Phd Acceptances Being Revoked

Image source: CAIiscringe

#26 Nebraska Is Going Broke

Image source: CactusJake1830

#27 My Mom, A Mexican American, Is Just Barely Starting To Understand The Reality Of Life Because Of Who She Voted For. She Now Doesn’t Have Health Coverage Because Of The Costs And Is Also Outraged Because Her Employee Was Questioned If They Were A Us Citizen

Image source: crimsngaze

#28 “I Lost My Son Because I Voted For President Trump. I Voted For Zero Wars!!!”

Image source: justalazygamer

#29 This One Wants The Tar And Feathers

Image source: Personel101

#30 Off My Corpse Hands

Image source: namenumber55

#31 Bondi Threatening Right-Wing Influencers If They Dare Criticize Her

Image source: xNotEdgex, x.com

#32 Hate That Actions Have Consequences

Image source: TlalocVirgie, x.com

#33 When You Willingly Accept You’re Fate As A Future Meal

Image source: yikesamerica

#34 Bankruptcies And More

Image source: Acrobatic_Code_7409

#35 He Told Him What He Was Gonna Do

Image source: c-k-q99903

#36 “Yet… Now I’m The Enemy”

Image source: Epigrammatic

#37 Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret

Image source: vandorengirl

#38 Found One This Morning

Image source: Spectacle_121

#39 Meet The President Of American Soybean Association, A 3x Trump Voter

Image source: grantstern

#40 Very Insane People

Image source: Vamparael

#41 He… Told You… His Plans!!

Image source: c-k-q99903

#42 Rural Maga Town Loses Only Medical Center

Image source: jfischetti22

#43 Las Vegas Voted For An Economic Change And Are Mad That The Economy Changed. At Least They Won’t Pay Taxes On The 50% Less Tips They Are Receiving

Image source: AnonUserAccount

#44 Joe Exotic Posts On Instagram That His Husband Was Deported By Ice After Years Of Shilling For Donald Trump

Image source: _Mighty_Milkman, instagram.com

#45 Congrats, Nebraska! You Got What You Voted For

Image source: Comprehensive-Cow116

#46 Whooops!

Image source: Lookingforjoy17

#47 Trump And Project 2025 Supporter Crashout Over Epstein Coverup

Image source: aipac_hemoroid

Patrick Penrose
