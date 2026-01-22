Anna Chlumsky: A Journey Through Her Most Iconic Roles and Career Highlights

American actress Anna Chlumsky has built a remarkable career shaped by versatile roles and steady growth. Although not as famous as she was in the 1990s, Chlumsky is one of Hollywood’s few kid stars whose career wasn’t derailed by fame and success. Over the years, she has moved between film and television with relative ease and confidence.
Although she currently has an active acting career, Anna Chlumsky took long breaks from acting and explored other fields after attending University. While she enjoys a work-life balance, Chlumsky has starred in around 50 projects across film and television. Here’s a look at the projects that have defined Anna Chlumsky’s decades-long career.
My Girl Movies (1991–1992)
Although she had begun modelling at just 10 months old and had her screen debut in 1989, it was her role as Vada Sultenfuss that ultimately became her international breakthrough. Starring alongside Macaulay Culkin, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Lee Curtis in My Girl, Chlumsky portrayed a thoughtful, sensitive young girl facing life’s challenges. Chlumsky, who was 10 at the time, delivered a performance that not only felt real but was deeply relatable to many young viewers.
The Girl became a beloved classic for millions of audiences worldwide. Beyond being a breakthrough role, Chlumsky’s Vada stood out for how the young actress carried the entire story with ease. Arguably, many audiences from that era still consider the role among the strongest child performances. My Girl was a commercial hit, grossing $121.5 million against its $17 million budget. Chlumsky returned to reprise the role in its 1994 sequel, The Girl 2.
Veep (2012–2019)
Anna Chlumsky took a break from acting from 1999 to 2005. One of her earliest notable roles after her return was HBO’s Veep, where she played Amy Brookheimer. Chlumsky reached a new career peak with the role, playing a loyal and intense political aide to Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The role stood out because Chlumsky delivered exceptional comedic timing and emotional precision. Her character became a fan favorite, especially for her fierce loyalty and very human imperfections. Anna Chlumsky earned multiple Emmy nominations for the performance, and it became the most prominent role in her adult career. As part of the show’s main cast, Chlumsky stayed on the show throughout its seven-season run.
Hannibal (2013–2014)
Although cast in a recurring role, the success of the NBC psychological horror thriller series Hannibal makes it a worthy mention. In the series, Chlumsky played Miriam Lass, an ambitious FBI trainee who became a key figure in one of the show’s central investigations. Miriam worked closely with Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) on a case involving the Chesapeake Ripper. However, her investigation led her into a dangerous situation involving Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), which marked a major turning point in the series. Chlumsky appeared in four episodes of the show.
Inventing Anna (2022)
For a younger generation of television audiences, Netflix’s crime drama miniseries Inventing Anna might be the first major project that introduced them to Anna Chlumsky. In the limited series, Chlumsky played Vivian Kent, a reporter investigating the real-life scandal of Anna Sorokin’s (Julia Garner). Although critical reviews were mixed, the show reached a massive global audience. Chlumsky’s performance earned praise for its energy and humanity. She showed impressive command across a long and demanding storyline.
They/Them (2022)
As proof of her versatility, Anna Chlumsky joined the cast of John Logan’s slasher film They/Them as Molly Erickson/Angie Phelps. Her character, Molly, is introduced as a member of the camp’s staff and offers a calm presence amid rising tension. However, her performance stands out with the film’s plot twist. Despite her sinister intentions, she portrayed her character as someone who understood the campers’ struggles and tried to guide them. While it is one of her notable roles, They/Them was panned by critics. The film also starred Kevin Bacon, who played the owner of the conversion camp.
