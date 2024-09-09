Anna Sorokin: In-depth Character Analysis from ‘Inventing Anna’

The story of Anna Sorokin, as depicted on Netflix’s drama miniseries Inventing Anna, captivated audiences worldwide for her sheer audacity and delusions. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the 9-episode limited series centered around the life of Anna Delvey Sorokin and her schemes to infiltrate New York’s high society. The show originally aired on Netflix on February 11, 2022.
Although critical reviews were mixed or average, Inventing Anna was a streaming success. Besides recording over half a billion watch hours, it was nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards. As the central character of the miniseries, here’s an in-depth analysis of the Anna Sorokin character.
Anna Delvey Sorokin in Inventing Anna
The story in Inventing Anna revolves around Anna Delvey’s rise and eventual fall as she schemes her way into New York’s elite circles. Delvey’s story is told through the lens of journalist Vivian Kent (played by Anna Chlumsky), who’s investigating Delvey’s case and trying to understand the enigma that is Anna. Through flashbacks, the audience sees how Delvey came to build her elaborate web of lies and the impact she had on everyone she came into contact with. Born in Domodedovo, Soviet Union, to working-class parents, her family relocated to Germany when Sorokin was a teenager. Coming from modest beginnings, Sorokin struggled to fit into her new environment. She harbored grand ambitions of a glamorous life far beyond her reality.
Under the alias “Anna Delvey,” Sorokin arrived in New York, pretending to be a wealthy heiress. Anna Delvey’s success as a con artist hinged on her ability to charm and deceive. Despite not having the means to back up her claims, she exhibited traits that allowed her to thrive in high society. With her charisma, Delvey persuaded influential people to trust and believe in her and to invest in her fictional projects. Anna Delvey’s confidence, manipulative nature, and ambition were some of the most fascinating elements of her character. Delvey wasn’t just trying to live a lavish lifestyle; she was attempting to create something monumental—the Anna Delvey Foundation, a social club and art space. Hate or love her, Anna Delvey‘s vision was grand, even if built on lies.
However, her ability to blur the lines between illusion and reality constantly teetered between being a mastermind and delusional. At some point, viewers are often left questioning whether Anna Delvey was simply playing the hand she was dealt in a world obsessed with wealth or was fully aware of the destruction she left in her wake. Like most con artists, Delvey’s house of cards collapsed. Anna Sorokin was eventually arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and fraud. Although she maintained her innocence, with continued claims of paying back her debts, the evidence against her was overwhelming.
Inventing Anna was Based on a Real-life Con Artist
Netflix’s Inventing Anna was based on a real person. The entire miniseries was adapted from journalist Jessica Pressler’s New York article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” While several story arcs and characters were fictitious or exaggerated, the highlights and consequences of Anna Delvey’s con in Inventing Anna were real. Inventing Anna was based on the life and crimes of Russian-born Anna Sorokin. Born on January 23, 1991, she adopted the Delvey last name while in France as an intern for Purple magazine.
Anna Sorokin first came to New York mid-2013 to attend New York Fashion Week. Finding New York more appealing, she briefly transferred to Purple’s New York office. Her idea for establishing the Anna Delvey Foundation came after she quit Purple. Like in Inventing Anna, Sorokin’s con ran from 2013 to 2017. Anna Sorokin was arrested on October 3, 2017. During the trial, her defense attorney, Todd Spodek, had to arrange a wardrobe stylist to honor Sorokin’s request. On April 25, 2019, Anna Sorokin was found guilty of eight charges. Her sentencing was on May 9, 2019, receiving a 4 to 12-year prison sentence, a $24,000 fine, and an order to pay a restitution of $199,000.
She paid back her fine, restitution, and legal fees with the $320,000 made from Netflix’s rights to her life story. Beyond Inventing Anna, Anna Sorokin was released on parole on February 11, 2021. However, six weeks after her release, she was arrested again by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa. While she contested her deportation, she tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022. By October 2022, Anna Sorokin was placed in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring and no social media access. In September 2024, Anna Sorokin was announced as one of the thirteen celebrity contestants in Dancing With the Stars season 33.
Who Played Anna Sorokin in Inventing Anna
American actress Julia Garner portrayed Anna Delvey Sorokin in Inventing Anna. For many audiences who never heard of the real-life Anna Sorokin’s arrest, trial, and sentencing, Julia Garner delivered a spellbinding, memorable portrayal of the character. The New York City-born actress is no stranger to television audiences. Before Inventing Anna, Julia Garner was famous for playing Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark TV series. She’s also known for playing Kimberly Breland in a recurring role in The Americans (2015–2018) and Terra Newell in season 1 of Dirty John (2018–2019). With Julia Garner’s compelling performance as Anna Sorokin in Inventing Anna, these were Inventing Anna’s other cast members.
