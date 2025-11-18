Adam Sandler Plays Homer Simpson In Star-Studded Concept Trailer

What would a Simpsons live-action film look like? Though there are currently no plans to adapt the popular animated show, artificial intelligence can help us visualize the famous yellow family in real life…played by a star-studded cast.
A concept trailer posted on YouTube by Multiverse Of AI imagines Adam Sandler starring as Homer, the patriarch of the family. The trailer even features a voice-over narration using the actor’s voice generated by AI.
The rest of the family would be played by Kristen Wiig (Marge Simpson), Jacob Tremblay (Bart Simpson), and Mckenna Grace (Lisa Simpson).
The trailer also features computer-generated appearances by Will Ferrell (Ned Flanders), Simon Pegg (Lenny Leonard), Jordan Peele (Carl Carlson), Steve Buscemi (Mr. Burns), Neil Patrick Harris (Smithers), Ben Stiller (Moe), Zach Galifianakis (Chief Clancy Wiggum,), Steve Carell (Principal Seymour Skinner), and Bill Hader (Reverend Lovejoy).
Marge is played by Kristen Wiig
People were quite impressed to see the Hollywood A-listers playing the animated characters.
“This is the perfect cast. I thought that was an actual movie trailer. Please make this a real thing. THE WORLD NEEDS THIS!!!” one fan wrote.
“Ok, not gonna lie, the casting was the pretty peak,” somebody else commented.
“Man I’m kind of sad that this isn’t a movie because I would absolutely pay to watch this,” a third fan chimed in.
Another commenter couldn’t help but point out that the ambitious casting director would make the producers go bankrupt. “This would need a budget of 325,000,000 just to pay all the actors.”
The Simpson children are played by Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace
The Matt Groening-created sitcom is set to debut its 36th season on Fox this fall.
It is television’s longest-running scripted show, as per the LA Times.
While a Simpsons live action is not on the horizon, fans could soon watch a sequel to the animated feature on the big screen.
The trailer also imagines other stars in the roles of Springfield’s residents, like Will Ferrell as Ned Flanders
Neil Patrick Harris would be cast as Smithers
Ben Stiller would run the famous tavern as Moe Szyslak
Al Jean, the show’s co-runner, spoke with Screen Rant before the release of Inside Out 2 and said the success of the film could influence their decision to make a second animated Simpsons film.
“I think it’s a bigger issue than The Simpsons. On several levels, we’re really hoping for Inside Out 2 to do great this summer. I want to see the animation business completely return to what it was before the pandemic. And then, I think if that was the case, it would make sense to do The Simpsons theatrically.
“But I understand that it’s an issue above me about, ‘Where would you release it? And how would you release it?’
“I really am all for animation being fully theatrical, so I hope that’s where it goes.”
To say Inside Out 2 was successful would be an understatement. The film crossed the $1 billion mark in just 19 days of release, the fastest ever for an animated movie, as per the Walt Disney Company.
The first Simpsons Movie was released in 2007. The film, which follows the protagonists as their hometown of Springfield is quarantined under a giant glass dome after Homer pollutes the local lake, became a box-office hit, grossing $536.4 million worldwide.
