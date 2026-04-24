“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

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Nowadays, there’s really no excuse not to know what you want for dinner. Because if you just hop on your phone, you can find detailed reviews and menus for every restaurant in your area. In fact, you can find reviews for pretty much every single eatery, company, product, hotel, and service. And as it turns out, some of these reviews are pretty hilarious.

We visited the Google Reviews and Humorous Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From brutally honest commentary about customer experiences to critiques that don’t really make any sense, we hope you’ll enjoy reading through these wild reviews. And be sure to upvote the ones that would definitely influence your opinion of a business!

#1 Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Whiekwu_PlayzTTV

#2 Hilarious Review Of An EA Game

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: SpiceterMiseter

#3 A Review Of A Local Cemetery

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: makinsteaknbacon

How often do you actually take the time to review a business or service? Maybe if you receive incredible service, you’ll feel inspired to praise the staff. Or if you have a terrible experience, you might want to warn other patrons to steer clear of the place. But according to Oz Reviews, only between 5 and 10% of customers actually leave reviews for products and services they purchase.

When it comes to what influences customers to leave reviews, the biggest factors are their satisfaction levels, how easy the review process is, incentives for leaving a review (such as a discount on their next purchase), when they’re asked to leave the review, and what the current trends are on any given review platform. 

#4 Honestly, I Did Plan To Label My Cat So This Review I Found Is Very Helpful

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: karlibear

#5 Chernobyl In Google Reviews

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: DeathByToothPick

#6 Can’t Argue With That…

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: iamsephal

It’s in a company’s best interest to encourage customers to leave reviews, though. Fera reports that a whopping 93% of customers say they read reviews before making a purchase, and two-thirds of consumers say that having many online reviews makes a brand look legitimate online. 

But it’s important for these reviews to actually be honest. 68% of customers say they won’t trust a company’s reviews if there aren’t any negative ones. And 95% suspect that reviews are being censored or faked completely in that situation. It can be painful to leave negative reviews up as a business owner, but it’s better to learn from them than try to hide them.  

#7 Five Stars For The Sheriff’s Department

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Normal-Cancel-7474

#8 Shower Curtain Review 🤭

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: _sunflower_17

#9 On The Reviews For The Taj Mahal. Dude You Can’t Just Ask For A Whole New Monument In Pink

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: DueOrganization8039

Fera also found that business owners shouldn’t treat reviews passively. Companies that reply to reviews at least 25% of the time report having an average of 35% more revenue. And 95% of unhappy customers will actually return to a business if the issues they complained about are resolved quickly and efficiently. Meanwhile, customers spend up to 49% more money at businesses that actively reply to reviews.

#10 Kid Friendly For Friendly Kids. Give The Gators The Others

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: ReviewPartyDotCom

#11 One Way Of Describing It

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: ladyjuliafish

#12 Not Much More To Say

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: GoToGoat

Online reviews can really make or break a business. If they’re overwhelmingly positive, they can act as free advertising for a company. However, if they’re extremely negative, they can drive herds of customers away. But the good thing is that they can change over time. So if your company has been hit by a couple of one-star reviews, you might be able to turn things around by asking satisfied customers to share their thoughts online. If you know you provided excellent service or they expressed vocally how happy they were, don’t be too shy to encourage them to share their thoughts online.  

#13 I Love This New Translator App

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Gamerhead

#14 The Owner Replied

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Possible-Peanut-1327

#15 Another Review On The Statue Of Liberty

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Iamkindaweird1

It’s also wise for companies to focus on their reviews across multiple platforms. There’s Yelp, Facebook Reviews, Google Reviews, Trustpilot, REVIEWS.io, and more. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, as that might cause you to miss out on valuable clientele. And if you need to get the ball rolling, you can start posting your own menus, photos, prices, and services on each platform to encourage customers to check it out. 

#16 Botanical Bliss

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Jedidaz

#17 Police Station Review

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: RandomTranzit

#18 Going To Have To Sacrifice A Sock

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that people will inject humor into literally every single situation. I mean, we have memes about serious mental health issues and tragedies taking place around the globe. So it’s no surprise that customers want to be silly when reviewing businesses and products too. And there’s really nothing wrong with it! As long as they’re honest and get their point across, isn’t making readers laugh just an added bonus?

#19 Found These Reviews For My Mom’s Company LOL

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Formal-Doughnut-6107

#20 I Was Told This Subreddit Would Enjoy This Quite A Bit

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: GetThatSwaggBack

#21 This Isn’t Normal, Right?

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: PepperIsHere

Something customers must keep in mind, though, is that if they leave negative reviews, businesses might come back with snarky replies. Many business owners are not above clapping back at customers, especially if they believe the criticisms were unwarranted. In fact, one restaurateur in Tulum, Mexico, recently went viral for roasting a customer who complained about their food not being spicy enough. 

“That’s the point of the restaurant, owners make food they love and want to share that love [with] the community. That’s how it should be,” the owner fumed. “We didn’t wake up and think, let’s cater our dishes to these self-entitled people.”

#22 You Can Really Taste The Gorilla

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: reformed_colonelreb

#23 Huge Disappointment

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: BDCxMasterLinkx

#24 A Review Of An Oven On Currys. Not Sure What Richard Was Expecting

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

Are you feeling inspired to start leaving reviews for the businesses that you love (or hate), pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever come across a particularly hilarious review in the wild. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny reviews, look no further than right here! Oh yeah, and if you liked this piece, don’t forget to leave 5 stars.

#25 Came Across This Gem Today

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: bloddymarey

#26 Marriage Hangs In The Balance Over Baby Reindeer Hats

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: IheartheartTheDR

#27 Mexican Resturant In Princeton, MN. Dude Also Did This For Four Other Resturants In MN

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: NoPostsForU

#28 Shouldn’t Have Asked For No Rice

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Professor6996

#29 Google Review For School I Go To

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: SlimShakeOfficial

#30 Totally The Fault Of Alcatraz

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: UrShadow69

#31 This Review For A Pizza Place!

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Eternal_Whim

#32 I Think He Misread It A Little

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: DryMC

#33 Poor Johnny

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Recent-Egg-467

#34 Can This Opinion Be Trusted?

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: huixing_

#35 I Present To The Peoples Reviews By You Know Who

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: GutterRatKing

#36 Excuse Me? Pizza Hut In Cedar Lake, Indiana

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: NoPostsForU

#37 Thank You For Your Input

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: FarAmphibian4236

#38 He Makes Compelling Points!

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: MichealScott1991

#39 This Was A Review I Found For A Library

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: cottnclouds

#40 North Korean Flag

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: kevinnelson89991

#41 Wholesome

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Responsible_Ad_5695

#42 For “Police Strength” Pepper Spray

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: posthxc1982

#43 Boomer Alert

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: ReviewPartyDotCom

#44 A Whisky Review

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Nicolas-Oliver

#45 Church Of Scientology NYC

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: geez-elle

#46 A Review For A Church

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Bloadclaw

#47 Somebody Asking If One Person Can Have 54 Babies (It’s A Hospital)

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Not Enough Wood

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Found While Searching For Apartments In My Area. Guess I Shouldn’t Apply?

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Dairy Queen Review 😂

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Knees Weak, Arms Heavy

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Coalbee1126

#52 Nice

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: msohioan

#53 Military Atoll Glamour Shot

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: kreestar

#54 Reviews About The Power Plant A Few Towns Over ☢️

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Review From Local Smoke Shop

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: smthgay

#56 Biiig Ben

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Jedidaz

#57 Thought This Belonged Here

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: ok4294

#58 Ducks Are Good People

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: MonadoBoy364

#59 Wonderful Asian Restaurant Claps Back

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: ilikepieman

#60 Siri Backspace Remove No No No Gerald Help Me With This Thing

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: bussy-shaman

#61 1984 Book Review

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Motc28

#62 One Of The Reviews Of A Bakery In My Neighbourhood. Guess It’s A Valid Reason To Give It 1/5 Stars

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: freably

#63 This Was A Review For A Local Church In My Area

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: alexmichael822

#64 Boiled Toucan

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: KoraJem

#65 Review For A Bus Stop

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: emotionalbuzzcut

#66 Restaurant In Phoenix Gets 1 Star Docked Because It’s In Phoenix

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: Hoeful_Romantic

#67 She Wants The Home Depot Beef And She Wants It Now

“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Image source: offendedboar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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