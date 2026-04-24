“Like My Ex-Wife It’s A Huge Disappointment”: 67 Hilariously Honest Reviews (New Pics)

Nowadays, there’s really no excuse not to know what you want for dinner. Because if you just hop on your phone, you can find detailed reviews and menus for every restaurant in your area. In fact, you can find reviews for pretty much every single eatery, company, product, hotel, and service. And as it turns out, some of these reviews are pretty hilarious.
We visited the Google Reviews and Humorous Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From brutally honest commentary about customer experiences to critiques that don’t really make any sense, we hope you’ll enjoy reading through these wild reviews. And be sure to upvote the ones that would definitely influence your opinion of a business!
#1 Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon
Image source: Whiekwu_PlayzTTV
#2 Hilarious Review Of An EA Game
Image source: SpiceterMiseter
#3 A Review Of A Local Cemetery
Image source: makinsteaknbacon
How often do you actually take the time to review a business or service? Maybe if you receive incredible service, you’ll feel inspired to praise the staff. Or if you have a terrible experience, you might want to warn other patrons to steer clear of the place. But according to Oz Reviews, only between 5 and 10% of customers actually leave reviews for products and services they purchase.
When it comes to what influences customers to leave reviews, the biggest factors are their satisfaction levels, how easy the review process is, incentives for leaving a review (such as a discount on their next purchase), when they’re asked to leave the review, and what the current trends are on any given review platform.
#4 Honestly, I Did Plan To Label My Cat So This Review I Found Is Very Helpful
Image source: karlibear
#5 Chernobyl In Google Reviews
Image source: DeathByToothPick
#6 Can’t Argue With That…
Image source: iamsephal
It’s in a company’s best interest to encourage customers to leave reviews, though. Fera reports that a whopping 93% of customers say they read reviews before making a purchase, and two-thirds of consumers say that having many online reviews makes a brand look legitimate online.
But it’s important for these reviews to actually be honest. 68% of customers say they won’t trust a company’s reviews if there aren’t any negative ones. And 95% suspect that reviews are being censored or faked completely in that situation. It can be painful to leave negative reviews up as a business owner, but it’s better to learn from them than try to hide them.
#7 Five Stars For The Sheriff’s Department
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#8 Shower Curtain Review 🤭
Image source: _sunflower_17
#9 On The Reviews For The Taj Mahal. Dude You Can’t Just Ask For A Whole New Monument In Pink
Image source: DueOrganization8039
Fera also found that business owners shouldn’t treat reviews passively. Companies that reply to reviews at least 25% of the time report having an average of 35% more revenue. And 95% of unhappy customers will actually return to a business if the issues they complained about are resolved quickly and efficiently. Meanwhile, customers spend up to 49% more money at businesses that actively reply to reviews.
#10 Kid Friendly For Friendly Kids. Give The Gators The Others
Image source: ReviewPartyDotCom
#11 One Way Of Describing It
Image source: ladyjuliafish
#12 Not Much More To Say
Image source: GoToGoat
Online reviews can really make or break a business. If they’re overwhelmingly positive, they can act as free advertising for a company. However, if they’re extremely negative, they can drive herds of customers away. But the good thing is that they can change over time. So if your company has been hit by a couple of one-star reviews, you might be able to turn things around by asking satisfied customers to share their thoughts online. If you know you provided excellent service or they expressed vocally how happy they were, don’t be too shy to encourage them to share their thoughts online.
#13 I Love This New Translator App
Image source: Gamerhead
#14 The Owner Replied
Image source: Possible-Peanut-1327
#15 Another Review On The Statue Of Liberty
Image source: Iamkindaweird1
It’s also wise for companies to focus on their reviews across multiple platforms. There’s Yelp, Facebook Reviews, Google Reviews, Trustpilot, REVIEWS.io, and more. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, as that might cause you to miss out on valuable clientele. And if you need to get the ball rolling, you can start posting your own menus, photos, prices, and services on each platform to encourage customers to check it out.
#16 Botanical Bliss
Image source: Jedidaz
#17 Police Station Review
Image source: RandomTranzit
#18 Going To Have To Sacrifice A Sock
Image source: reddit.com
If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that people will inject humor into literally every single situation. I mean, we have memes about serious mental health issues and tragedies taking place around the globe. So it’s no surprise that customers want to be silly when reviewing businesses and products too. And there’s really nothing wrong with it! As long as they’re honest and get their point across, isn’t making readers laugh just an added bonus?
#19 Found These Reviews For My Mom’s Company LOL
Image source: Formal-Doughnut-6107
#20 I Was Told This Subreddit Would Enjoy This Quite A Bit
Image source: GetThatSwaggBack
#21 This Isn’t Normal, Right?
Image source: PepperIsHere
Something customers must keep in mind, though, is that if they leave negative reviews, businesses might come back with snarky replies. Many business owners are not above clapping back at customers, especially if they believe the criticisms were unwarranted. In fact, one restaurateur in Tulum, Mexico, recently went viral for roasting a customer who complained about their food not being spicy enough.
“That’s the point of the restaurant, owners make food they love and want to share that love [with] the community. That’s how it should be,” the owner fumed. “We didn’t wake up and think, let’s cater our dishes to these self-entitled people.”
#22 You Can Really Taste The Gorilla
Image source: reformed_colonelreb
#23 Huge Disappointment
Image source: BDCxMasterLinkx
#24 A Review Of An Oven On Currys. Not Sure What Richard Was Expecting
Image source: reddit.com
Are you feeling inspired to start leaving reviews for the businesses that you love (or hate), pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever come across a particularly hilarious review in the wild. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny reviews, look no further than right here! Oh yeah, and if you liked this piece, don’t forget to leave 5 stars.
#25 Came Across This Gem Today
Image source: bloddymarey
#26 Marriage Hangs In The Balance Over Baby Reindeer Hats
Image source: IheartheartTheDR
#27 Mexican Resturant In Princeton, MN. Dude Also Did This For Four Other Resturants In MN
Image source: NoPostsForU
#28 Shouldn’t Have Asked For No Rice
Image source: Professor6996
#29 Google Review For School I Go To
Image source: SlimShakeOfficial
#30 Totally The Fault Of Alcatraz
Image source: UrShadow69
#31 This Review For A Pizza Place!
Image source: Eternal_Whim
#32 I Think He Misread It A Little
Image source: DryMC
#33 Poor Johnny
Image source: Recent-Egg-467
#34 Can This Opinion Be Trusted?
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#35 I Present To The Peoples Reviews By You Know Who
Image source: GutterRatKing
#36 Excuse Me? Pizza Hut In Cedar Lake, Indiana
Image source: NoPostsForU
#37 Thank You For Your Input
Image source: FarAmphibian4236
#38 He Makes Compelling Points!
Image source: MichealScott1991
#39 This Was A Review I Found For A Library
Image source: cottnclouds
#40 North Korean Flag
Image source: kevinnelson89991
#41 Wholesome
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#42 For “Police Strength” Pepper Spray
Image source: posthxc1982
#43 Boomer Alert
Image source: ReviewPartyDotCom
#44 A Whisky Review
Image source: Nicolas-Oliver
#45 Church Of Scientology NYC
Image source: geez-elle
#46 A Review For A Church
Image source: Bloadclaw
#47 Somebody Asking If One Person Can Have 54 Babies (It’s A Hospital)
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Not Enough Wood
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Found While Searching For Apartments In My Area. Guess I Shouldn’t Apply?
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Dairy Queen Review 😂
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Knees Weak, Arms Heavy
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#52 Nice
Image source: msohioan
#53 Military Atoll Glamour Shot
Image source: kreestar
#54 Reviews About The Power Plant A Few Towns Over ☢️
Image source: reddit.com
#55 Review From Local Smoke Shop
Image source: smthgay
#56 Biiig Ben
Image source: Jedidaz
#57 Thought This Belonged Here
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#58 Ducks Are Good People
Image source: MonadoBoy364
#59 Wonderful Asian Restaurant Claps Back
Image source: ilikepieman
#60 Siri Backspace Remove No No No Gerald Help Me With This Thing
Image source: bussy-shaman
#61 1984 Book Review
Image source: Motc28
#62 One Of The Reviews Of A Bakery In My Neighbourhood. Guess It’s A Valid Reason To Give It 1/5 Stars
Image source: freably
#63 This Was A Review For A Local Church In My Area
Image source: alexmichael822
#64 Boiled Toucan
Image source: KoraJem
#65 Review For A Bus Stop
Image source: emotionalbuzzcut
#66 Restaurant In Phoenix Gets 1 Star Docked Because It’s In Phoenix
Image source: Hoeful_Romantic
#67 She Wants The Home Depot Beef And She Wants It Now
Image source: offendedboar
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