Guy Has No Mercy For Coworker Who Called Everyone Else ‘Peasants’, Gives Him The Wrong Gate Number

Certain people brag about everything whether they’re entitled to do so or not. It is one of the personality traits that could be debated about constantly.
The guy in Redditor u/cattledog222’s story also turned out to be one of these ‘braggers’, showing off to his colleagues by having access to the airport lounge. He left the ‘peasants’ in the food court and marched into his privileged area. Tired of his bragging, the coworker gave him the wrong gate number and the guy was silly enough not to check it himself. Check out what happened next below.
Some people literally gloat, haven gotten the ability to brag
Like the guy from this story, bragging about being able to chill in the airport lounge
Image credits: cattledog222
There is a difference between having pride and bragging
People don’t like braggers and consider them rude, even. There is a whole psychological explanation behind that. But first, let’s look at the difference between bragging and pride. Dictionary.com defines bragging as speaking “with exaggeration and excessive pride, especially about oneself.”
Psychotherapist Richard Joelson thinks that having pride is not bad. It includes having feelings of personal worth and self-respect, which is good for mental health. However, it is excessive pride that can be called bragging.
There is another approach to bragging – a ‘humble brag’
But there is another approach to bragging that people seem to have adopted – humble bragging. According to best-selling author and entrepreneur, Robert Glazer, “The humble brag is when someone makes a seemingly modest, self-critical, or casual statement or reference that is meant to draw attention to one’s admirable or impressive qualities or achievements. Humble brags often seem innocuous enough in the moment, but they can become grating when you hear them repeatedly, especially from the same person.”
So being humble and self-promoting just doesn’t work. If you’re bragging, you might as well be upfront about it: “Weaving the bragging in between moments of humility doesn’t fool anyone—if anything, it makes the humility ring false, rather than making the bragging sound softer.”
Hopefully, this gave you some food for thought. Bragging might be rude, but humble bragging is just cringey. We get it, people want to self-promote from time to time, but the best way this could be done is probably through actions, not words.
The commentators thought it was the guys’ own fault for not checking the gate
