Husband Tells Pregnant Wife He Never Loved Her, Gets Mad When She Won’t Audition To Win Him Back

Romcoms tell us that marriage is supposed to be a partnership; a commitment between two equals. Apparently, you’re a team, navigating life’s challenges together. There shouldn’t be a power imbalance where one person holds all the cards, leaving the other to constantly prove their worth.
It’s a relationship, not a reality TV show where you’re always one bad performance away from being voted off the island. Sadly, for one mommy-to-be, the man who was supposed to be her partner suddenly became a judge, and his expectation was that she should audition for a role she already had.
The final months of a first pregnancy should be a time of shared joy, not a declaration of war
At five months pregnant, a woman was told by her husband he wasn’t sure he had ever been in love with her
He wanted to leave, but was furious that she wouldn’t ‘fight for’ the marriage he had just torpedoed
She refused to ‘beg’ or ‘audition’ for a man who was no longer sure he wanted her
She felt trapped in limbo, pregnant and alone, while he waited for her to prove her worth
The OP was living the dream: ten years with her partner, a new marriage, and a baby on the way. But just as she thought everything was finally coming together, her husband sat her down, at five months pregnant, and delivered a greatest hits of breakup clichés. “I love you but I’m not IN LOVE with you.” The final blow was when he admitted he wasn’t even sure if he’d ever been in love with her. Harsh!
But his plan for their separation wasn’t exactly a clean break. He wanted to continue living together, co-parenting, and even hinted at still being intimate—a bizarre, one-sided arrangement where he was emotionally free but she was still physically available. When she, understandably, said “absolutely not” to his “friends with benefits” divorce plan, he was shocked.
In a move of pure, uncut audacity, he then got upset with her for not fighting for him. He accused her of “giving up too easily,” apparently expecting his pregnant wife, whom he had just emotionally demolished, to now chase him and beg him to stay. As she so perfectly put it, she was not about to “audition for my own husband.”
The mom-to-be shared her story online as she felt trapped in a bizarre limbo, five months pregnant and across the country from her family, with a man who wanted her to prove her worth to him after he had just told her that she had none. He wants a fight, but she’s refusing to enter the ring, leaving her to wonder if her refusal to beg for the man who had just broke her heart made her a jerk.
The husband’s sudden change of heart, while devastating, is not uncommon during a first pregnancy. The pregnancy charity Tommy’s explains that the transition to parenthood can put a significant strain on even the strongest relationships, leading to arguments and emotional distance. While these feelings are a normal part of the process for some, the husband’s move was still cruel and deceptive.
His timing could not be worse as his wife is in a situation of extreme emotional and physical vulnerability. Mental health experts at BetterHelp warn that this creates a “unique brand of stress” that can have serious impacts on the well-being of both the mother and the baby. By all accounts, putting his wife in such distress is abhorrently selfish and makes one wonder whether he’s ready to be selfless enough to be a dad?
The husband’s demand that she now “fight for us” is a classic manipulation tactic designed to shift the blame for his own actions onto her. Unlike his first assumptions, she isn’t giving up that easily. She is choosing the health of her and her baby over his wild antics.
The news he just dumped on her fundamentally changes her whole world, changing how she sees the past and how she envisions her future. Amid all of this, she must also take the well-being of her unborn child into consideration. Refusing to engage in his emotional games is the healthiest and most rational choice she can make.
Do you think she has done the right thing? Or should she have “fought?” Let us know what you think in the comments!
The internet overwhelmingly praised her for her strength, declaring she was right to walk away
