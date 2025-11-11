I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

I began making these photos as a form of relaxation, a reason to be near something beautiful and to take it in fully, without the usual time constraints I had grown accustomed to in my professional work.
The bonsai, themselves, seemed the very opposite of the subjects I usually photographed—they stood before me fully present, their sense of time measured in decades, even centuries.
From my first glimpse of the trees all those years ago, I knew implicitly that there was something to be learned from them, from their endurance and quiet dignity.
More info: bonsaibook.net | Instagram
Japanese White Pine, in training since 1625
Rhododendron ‘Gunki’, in training since 1982
Chinese Elm, training date unknown
Trident Maple, in training since 1985
Crapemyrtle, in training since 2010
Sargent’s juniper bonsai, training date unknown
Japanese Black Pine, training date unknown
California Juniper bonsai, in training since 1985
Cedar Elm, in training since 1981
California juniper, in training since 1985
Chinese Elm, in training since 1946
Sargent Juniper, in training since 1905
Bald Cypress bonsai, in training since 1987
Drummond Red Maple, in training since 1974.
California Juniper bonsai, in training since 1985
Japanese Red Pine bonsai, in training since 1905
Bald Cypress bonsai, in training since 1987
Blue Atlas Cedar, in training since 1948
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us