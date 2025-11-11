I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

by

I began making these photos as a form of relaxation, a reason to be near something beautiful and to take it in fully, without the usual time constraints I had grown accustomed to in my professional work.

The bonsai, themselves, seemed the very opposite of the subjects I usually photographed—they stood before me fully present, their sense of time measured in decades, even centuries.

From my first glimpse of the trees all those years ago, I knew implicitly that there was something to be learned from them, from their endurance and quiet dignity.

More info: bonsaibook.net | Instagram

Japanese White Pine, in training since 1625

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Rhododendron ‘Gunki’, in training since 1982

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Chinese Elm, training date unknown

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Trident Maple, in training since 1985

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Crapemyrtle, in training since 2010

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Sargent’s juniper bonsai, training date unknown

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Japanese Black Pine, training date unknown

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

California Juniper bonsai, in training since 1985

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Cedar Elm, in training since 1981

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

California juniper, in training since 1985

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Chinese Elm, in training since 1946

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Sargent Juniper, in training since 1905

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Bald Cypress bonsai, in training since 1987

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Drummond Red Maple, in training since 1974.

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

California Juniper bonsai, in training since 1985

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Japanese Red Pine bonsai, in training since 1905

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Bald Cypress bonsai, in training since 1987

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Blue Atlas Cedar, in training since 1948

I Spent 2 Years Capturing The Beauty Of Bonsai Trees

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Keep Trying To Photograph My Girlfriend But She Won’t Let Me
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Someone Asks People ‘What Was The Biggest Lie You Got Away With?’ And This Guy’s Reply Gets 34,000+ Upvotes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Bakers vs Fakers
3 min read
May, 27, 2017
Woman Wants To Adopt A Starved And Terrified Dog, But Her Boyfriend’s Response Will Break Your Heart
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”: Where Else Have We Seen Michelle Dockery?
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2021
Why The Voice is Officially Overtaking American Idol
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.