Pamela Anderson Wants Apology From Seth Rogen After “Yucky” Experience At Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson didn’t sugarcoat anything when she spoke about the disgust she felt upon seeing Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes.
The 58-year-old star believes the comedian, 43, owes her an apology for adding “salt on [her] wound” in the past.
“I’m not chopped liver over here,” she said as part of her message to Seth.
Pamela Anderson spoke about feeling disgusted after at seeing Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes
Pamela Anderson attended the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, rubbing shoulders with fellow Hollywood stars. But she refused to stay till the end of the award show.
After presenting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy to Rose Byrne, the Baywatch star said she left the venue and “went right to bed.”
The actress said she wasn’t happy seeing Seth Rogen after he made the Hulu series Pam & Tommy.
The comedian acted and executive-produced the show, which was a fictionalized take of the 1995 scandal surrounding the s*x tape stolen from Pamela and her ex-husband Tommy Lee’s home.
“Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” Pamela said on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show this week.
“Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello,’” she said.
The actress said she left the award show even before it was over because of how she was feeling
The actress said she saw Seth “in the pit” at the award show and they “were close” to each other in proximity.
Although they didn’t speak to each other, Pamela admitted feeling “weird” after the release of Pam & Tommy.
“I may have just felt like, ‘I’m not chopped liver over here,’” Pamela said. “I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like you know, I’ve been so busy working.”
Pamela said she’s worked on five movies in the last year and has been busy.
“But sometimes it hits you, and you feel kind of down,” she added.
“I don’t know. It just felt like a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters,” she continued.
The Baywatch star said she hoped the comedian would reach out to her and apologize at some point
The Barb Wire star reflected on how celebrities are often robbed of their privacy and treated like “free game.”
“But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series. That p—ed me off a little bit,” she said.
What was portrayed in Pam & Tommy was “the worst time in my life,” she added.
“I mean you’re kind of already tip-toeing around it. It’s so uncomfortable being around everybody there,” she went on to say.
“I mean a lot of those people [are] even from Malibu days, so I still don’t feel like I belong in those rooms. I feel like, you know, uncomfortable.”
Seth won two Golden Globes this year for his Apple TV comedy The Studio, including Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series.
Pamela said she didn’t confront him at the show but was thinking about it in her mind when she saw him.
“I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt. So I’m sitting there in my seat just going — you know?” she said, giving a hard stare at the camera.
Pamela called the people who made Pam & Tommy “a**holes” who rubbed “salt on the wound”
The actress previously told Variety in 2023 that the people who made Pam & Tommy were “a**holes” who rubbed “salt on the wound.”
“You still owe me a public apology,” she added.
While speaking about the s*x tape scandal, she said she wanted people to understand that it was “stolen property” that belonged to “two crazy n*ked people in love.”
“I mean, we were n*ked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see,” she said in a 2023 interview with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Jim Axelrod
“And I’ve not seen it to this day,” she added. “It was very hurtful.”
Both Pamela and Tommy were not involved in the making of Pam & Tommy, but showrunner Rob Siegel said he hoped to set “the record straight” with the Hulu series.
“If you had to name one person with whom the show’s sympathies lie, it’s Pam,” Rob told Entertainment Weekly in 2022. “And we’re very much taking the side.”
“I was shocked by how many people assumed that [Anderson and Lee] were in on it, which is something I’m happy that we were able to set the record straight about. We very clearly, unambiguously present them as the victims of a crime, which they were,” he added.
The makers of Pam & Tommy claimed they had Pamela’s best interests in mind
Showrunner D.V. DeVincentis said he wanted Pamela to know that the “portrayal” was “very much a positive thing and that we cared a great deal about her.”
“[We] wanted her to know that the show loves her. We didn’t get a response,” he told the outlet.
