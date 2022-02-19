Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Inventing Anna Before

Netflix’s Inventing Anna tells the incredible story of Anna Delvey, a woman who climbed the ranks of high society in New York City claiming to be a German heiress. What was real about Anna and what was fake remains a mystery to a degree, and the show accepts that by tacking on to its opening title card “This whole story is completely true” the addendum “except for the parts that are completely made up.” It’s a very entertaining and unbelievable tale, one brought to the small screen by skilled creator Shonda Rhimes. The woman behind hits like Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton has assembled an astonishingly talented cast to bring this story to life. Here’s where you’ve seen them.
Julia Garner (Anna)
Garner has been acting for over a decade, beginning with her film debut in Martha Marcy May Marlene. Her roles on TV series like The Americans, Waco, Maniac, and Dirty John paved the way for the part that has won her two Emmys: playing Ruth Langmore in Ozark.
Anna Chlumsky (Vivian)
It’s been thirty years since Chlumsky’s breakout role in My Girl. A number of TV guest spots on shows like White Collar, Hannibal, and Halt and Catch Fire kept her busy in between then and the chance to play frazzled political operative Amy Brookheimer on Veep, which earned her six Emmy nominations.
Arian Moayed (Todd)
The Iranian-born Moayed is an accomplished theater actor, known for Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and The Humans. TV viewers will know him from arcs on Believe and Madam Secretary, and more recent recurring roles on Love Life and Succession.
Anders Holm (Jack)
Holm has had starring roles in several comedy series, most notably on Workaholics, which he also created. He was a familiar presence on The Mindy Project and headlined NBC’s short-lived series Champions.
Alexis Floyd (Neff)
Floyd is one of the newer performers in this cast. Her first and highest-profile TV gig to date was on The Bold Type.
Katie Lowes (Rachel)
Lowes first appeared in an episode of Rescue Me and made numerous other TV appearances before starring as a series regular in the CW’s one-season Easy Money. Her biggest role was in another Shondaland production, playing Quinn Perkins on Scandal.
Laverne Cox (Kacy)
Cox is best known for playing Sophia Burset in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, a part which netted her four Emmy nominations. Cox also joined the cast of Doubt and guest-starred in shows like The Mindy Project and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She has also appeared in films like Promising Young Woman and Jolt.
Anthony Edwards (Alan)
Edwards’ first series regular role on TV was back in 1982 on the sitcom It Takes Two. He recurred on Northern Exposure and gained fame for ER, which won him numerous prizes. Since departing the NBC medical drama in 2002, Edwards has returned to TV to star in shows like Zero Hour, Law & Order: True Crime, and Designated Survivor.
Tim Guinee (Paul)
Guinee’s first TV credit was in 1986 for a guest spot on The Equalizer. Among his close to 150 billed TV appearances, Guinee’s most prolific roles have included Strange World, The Good Wife, Revolution, and Homeland.
Jeff Perry (Lou)
After making minor film appearances beginning in 1978, Perry had prominent guest spots on L.A. Law and My So-Called Life. His next big role was in Nash Bridges, and he has more recently become known for two Shondaland projects: Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy.
Anna Deveare Smith (Maud)
Smith has done plenty of theater work in addition to TV and film roles dating back to 1982. Her most well-known parts include The West Wing, Nurse Jackie, and For the People.
Terry Kinney (Barry)
Kinney’s theater involvement goes back nearly half a century. His most prominent work on television has been seen in Oz, The Unusuals, NYC-22, Black Box, Good Behavior, and Billions.
Rebecca Henderson (Catherine)
Henderson has had multi-episode guest spots on shows like Manhunt: Unabomber, Westworld, and Single Drunk Female. She also appears in season one of Russian Doll and will reprise her role in the upcoming second season.
Armand Schultz (Landon)
Schultz’s career includes appearances as legal figures on multiple iterations on Law & Order, The Good Wife, and Chicago PD, among others. He also appeared in several episodes of Mr. Robot.
Saamer Usmani (Chase)
Usmani was a regular cast member on Netflix’s What/If and recurred on Katy Keene, in addition to other TV guest spots on shows like Reign and Succession.
Kate Burton (Nora)
Burton has TV credits dating back almost forty years. Among her most notable roles have been The Practice, Rescue Me, Scandal, and Extant. She is best known for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of Dr. Ellis Grey on Grey’s Anatomy.
Caitlin FitzGerald (Mags)
Though her role as Todd’s very frustrated wife is somewhat limited, FitzGerald has done plenty over the course of her career. Her most significant appearances include Masters of Sex, Rectify, UnREAL, Sweebitter, Succession, and Station Eleven.
Joshua Malina (Henrick)
After making his film debut with A Few Good Men, Malina collaborated with writer Aaron Sorkin again, starring in Sports Night and The West Wing. He was also a series regular on Scandal and had recurring roles on shows like Shameless and The Big Bang Theory.