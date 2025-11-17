I’ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

by

I love making paper pieces, especially of interesting people with iconic appearances. Frida Kahlo has always been someone I’ve admired so when I started making paper art in 2015, I started with her. Since then, I’ve grown as an artist, my style has evolved, and my skills have improved and as a result, my rendition of Frida has endured. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram

2015

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

This was my first attempt. The design was super simple and the execution was a little rough.

2016

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

She’s still super tiny but I wanted to do more with the dress design and jewelry.

2017

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

The proportions are SO off but I loved the earrings and the dress textures.

2018

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

I did more playing with flowers more and expressions.

2021

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

This one isn’t paper because I made it while we were in the process of moving across the country and I didn’t have my tools.

And then jump to 2023

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

I was playing with textures

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

Thinly cut for fringes for her shawl and digitally designed the pattern for her dress.

Designing her shirt and jewelry

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

I used adhesive vinyl to cut the design for her embroidery shirt and did more with scoring on her shawl to represent folds.

Lots of details

I&#8217;ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

Even though she has more of a Salma vibe, I love the flowers and the end product.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Entitled Family Builds Massive House, Are Now Upset About “Accidentally” Peeping On Neighbors
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Shoppers Raise £4000 For Bronze Statue Of Brutus The Famous Supermarket Cat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Insecure Season 5 Ending Explained
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2021
Is The Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Pilot Any Good?
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
These 3rd Graders Have Some Questions For God And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Funny Photos Of Corona Times
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.