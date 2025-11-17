“You Have To Drink It, I Bought It For You”: Dude Learns To Never Push Alcohol Onto A Girl After He Completely Disregards One’s Warnings

A first date that happens to be your only way back home in a foreign country isn’t perhaps the best situation to find oneself in. Particularly when it turns out they are obnoxious, rude, and refuse to take no for an answer. While this does seem like the lead-in to a horror story, it’s instead a tale of well-crafted revenge.
A woman shared the time she got out of an unfortunate predicament and got some revenge at the same time. After a particularly pushy date (and her ride back home) forced her to keep drinking, she concocted a way to make him regret messing with her.
Pushing someone to drink when they don’t want to on a first date is a quick and easy way to make it an only date
A woman hatched a bit of petty revenge when her date continued to pressure her to drink past her limit
Image credits: Rowenasdiadem
Alcohol is unfortunately often a tool used by predators
The woman in the story was in a very unfavorable situation, drunk, in a foreign country, and, potentially, without a ride home. Even worse, the only person she knew in the Canadian casino was her date, who seemed very insistent on getting her to drink more and more. If this makes you uneasy, good, as alcohol is still considered the most common “date rape drug” as it’s perfectly legal (assuming people are of age) and most people enjoy it regularly. Even if this particular young man just really wanted to give her free drinks, learning to accept no is a valuable life lesson, and ignoring it paints him as someone who one should avoid dating in the future.
Now, at eighteen, one maybe does not have the best strategizing skills, though her “petty revenge” was not that petty and well executed. It’s easy to imagine being in that situation and not knowing how to get home. In hindsight, if she did live that close to the border, it perhaps would have been possible to find another American to give her a ride back. After all, geographically speaking, there aren’t that many casinos near the northern US border, making the ones in Canada a possible tourist destination.
Targeting the man’s car was a clever, non-violent solution
The intoxication also has a role to play in the proceedings. It’s clear that partway through the night, OP realized her predicament, while also being, to use her words, “decently drunk,” and had to weigh a variety of options. Picking his car as a target is ingenious, as it does not constitute a real attack on him, while also hurting him pretty deeply. As anyone unfortunate to have had someone vomit in their car can testify, the smell will not wash out if it gets in the right places. Even if it avoided vents or the seats, the smell would likely have lingered for days. Besides causing this particular jerk a headache, it also means he can’t use it for the same purposes for a while. Potential never, if she really coated the interior (sorry for that mental image,) which could have probably helped keep some other girls away from his reach.
In general, from a pushy partner to vomiting, none of these elements come together to make a fun date. This is one of the myriad reasons many young adults are turning to dry dating, which removes alcohol from the mix. It completely cuts off the pressure from one party to drink and also limits the risks. In general, Gen Z is drinking 20% less alcohol than millennials were at their age, perhaps signaling that drinking is no longer the go-to activity for many. While it can be fun, limiting drinking to safe environments and trusted people is a good way to ensure one stays safe out there.
