Freelancers Anonymously Share Stories Of ‘Clients From Hell’, And Here Are 50 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

No, the customer isn’t always right! As much as we like to believe in the best of humankind and pandakind, the fact of the matter is that there are some very rotten apples here and there. They like to come in and ruin people’s day while feeding on their pain. They’re misery-spreaders. And they need to know that what they’re doing is so far from ‘okay’ that you can’t even see the line they crossed anymore because it’s merged with the horizon.
The ‘Clients From Hell’ project (now rebranded as ‘Not Always Right’) shares stories about the most memorable and hilarious tales of dealing with rude, entitled, or simply downright dumb customers. Today we’re featuring the experiences of freelancers and designers. Remember to upvote your fave posts as you scroll down, Pandas.
Bored Panda reached out to businesswoman Aatikah Santos, the CEO and Founder of Khaila Beauty Bar, for a chat about dealing with difficult and frustrating customers, as well as how some people still fully believe that the customer and client are always right, no matter what.
“I like to remain calm and take a couple of minutes before responding because I am representing my business. I like to try and make everyone feel welcome no matter what they say. When speaking to rude customers, I try my best to resolve the issue, but sometimes customers can be so difficult that they don’t want to resolve it and would rather just keep getting upset,” she said. Scroll down for our full interview with Aatikah.
Got any tales about horrible customers to share with us?
