“He Belongs In Jail”: Son Of Norway’s Crown Princess Heads To Court On Horrific Charges

Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is scheduled to go on trial this week on charges including r*pe, acts of violence against ex-romantic partners, and making threats of lethal harm.
He will face the Oslo District Court starting February 3, with proceedings expected to last until mid-March.
Høiby was indicted in August 2025 after repeated arrests in 2024. The development placed the Norwegian royal family under scrutiny, with people demanding strict punishment for the alleged offender.
“Let the evidence be laid out. Let the world know that no one should be above the laws of any land,” a netizen commented.
Marius Borg Høiby faces up to a decade in prison if convicted
Høiby’s indictment spans 38 counts, with four of them being of se**ual exploitation between 2018 and 2024, some of which he recorded on his phone.
Høiby is also charged with domestic violence against former partners Nora Haukland and Juliane Snekkested.
A serious narcotics offense involving the transport of approximately 7.7 pounds of marijuana, as well as charges for making threats against someone’s life, will also be heard by the Oslo District Court starting tomorrow.
Additional charges include causing damage to apartments, several violations of restraining orders, and traffic offenses.
Despite the serious charges, Høiby had remained free, but that changed on Sunday, February 1.
Just days before his trial, he was arrested on new charges. Oslo police said in a statement that he was placed in custody on suspicion of as**ult, intimidation with a knife, and more.
Authorities have requested that Høiby remain in custody for four weeks due to the risk of reoffending.
Regarding the indictment, Høiby has denied charges of non-consensual physical conduct, domestic violence, and issuing loss of life threats.
He has admitted to transporting marijuana in 2020, as well as causing bodily harm to Haukland and vandalizing her residence while intoxicated.
Princess Mette-Marit shares Borg Høiby with Morten Borg, a convicted Norwegian substance trader.
The stepson of the future king of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon Magnus, does not hold any noble title or perform duties on behalf of the monarchy.
Prosecutors have stated that Høiby faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The Crown Prince and Princess of Norway will remain absent from court as Høiby faces justice
Prince Haakon addressed whether he would attend the trial of his stepson in a press release last month.
“Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on individuals and their families,” he wrote.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for many of you, and we sympathize,” the statement continued, adding, “It is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law.”
Prince Haakon expressed confidence in those responsible for overseeing the proceedings and said he was assured the trial would be conducted in an orderly and just manner.
Regarding Høiby, Prince Haakon stated that he is not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous.
He added that although his family cares about him and he is an important member of the family, he is a citizen of Norway and is expected to fulfill the same responsibilities as everyone else.
He also has the same rights as any other Norwegian, the Crown Prince said.
Prince Haakon clarified that neither he nor Crown Princess Mette-Marit would attend the court proceedings and that the Royal House would not comment on the case until it concludes.
The Crown Princess will undertake a “private stay over the coming weeks,” the press release additionally noted.
This was not the first time Prince Haakon issued a public statement regarding Høiby’s case.
In August 2025, speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK at a public engagement, Haakon said Høiby’s matter was for the courts to decide and that the royal family would continue to carry out their duties.
Later, in December, Princess Mette-Marit addressed criticism that she and her husband had not taken the situation involving their son seriously.
In The Year with the Royal Family, a documentary by NRK, Mette-Marit said it was beyond her understanding why people would think that way.
She emphasized that she finds it difficult to be held responsible for actions she did not commit.
Mette-Marit also attracted individual attention last week when her name appeared in the Epstein files
On Friday, January 30, the United States Department of Justice released the latest batch of documents from the Epstein files. They included several mentions of the Crown Princess, who said in 2019 that she regretted having contacted the disgraced financier.
The new documents show that Mette-Marit borrowed a property owned by Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, for several days in 2013.
In addition to the issues involving Mette-Marit and her son, the Norwegian royals have faced negative publicity due to Princess Märtha Louise’s marriage to Durek Verrett, a self-proclaimed shaman from Los Angeles, in 2024.
Before her marriage, she relinquished her royal duties to support his alternative medicine ventures.
A royal expert said recent challenges have strained the Norwegian royals, but public trust in the monarchy endures
Tove Taalesen, a royal expert for Nettavisen, said Norwegians “really love” the royal family.
She added that many view King Harald V as a “grandfather” figure, and while the ongoing controversies may have consequences, those effects are likely to emerge once Prince Haakon ascends the throne.
Citing public opinion polls, Taalesen said that while Norwegians hold differing views on individual members of the royal family, overall they feel compassionate toward what the family is experiencing.
“There are black sheep in every rich family,” one commented about Høiby, while a second, noting similarities between his conduct and that of his biological father, wrote, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
“That silver spoon didn’t help him be a man,” another observed
