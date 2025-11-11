What Happens When Photoshop Requests Go Hilariously Wrong

Remember James Fridman, the bad Photoshop guru who takes requests literally? Well, he’s back! Also, as you can see from these pictures, he’s still giving people EXACTLY what they wish for.
The master of funny Photoshop requests has over 430k followers on Twitter, which is pretty impressive considering that he’s only tweeted 73 times. However, Fridman believes in quality over quantity, and his funny Photoshop creations are very high quality indeed. They’re also highly amusing, not least because the man has a knack for finding the most literal interpretation of the requests he receives. Want bigger boobs? He can help you with that. How about longer legs? He can help you with that too. Fridman can pretty much help you with anything, as long as you’re willing to see the funny side of a Photoshop fail.
Feeling brave? Then you can request by tweeting him at @fjamie013. But in the words of Jamie himself: don’t submit any personal photos that you do not want to be made public or else brace the possibility of epicly funny Photoshop fails.
More info: jamesfridman.com | Twitter | Facebook
