Meet Petunia – The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible

When you think about ducks that live in fully furnished houses… Only Donald Duck comes to mind. However, there are more ducks in this world, and, fortunately, some of them meet kind-hearted strangers that become their rescuers and friends. One of these fortunate ducks is called Petunia, who happily lives at her rescuer, Chantel Grant’s, home. But Petunia is aware of how lucky she is and she really makes sure that her owner knows how grateful she is. Each time Chantel Grant, her human, comes back home from work, she returns to see the face of eternal gratitude and appreciation.
Petunia, the rescued duck, is bursting with joy each time her owner returns home
Image credits: Storyful Rights Management
Wagging her tail, Petunia greets her human in the language of quack
Image credits: Storyful Rights Management
The look of duck’s love
Image credits: Storyful Rights Management
Welcome home, my rescuer
Image credits: Storyful Rights Management
The whole heartwarming interaction was captured in this video
The joyful duck warmed some hearts and raised some practical questions
