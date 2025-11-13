Meet Petunia – The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible

by

When you think about ducks that live in fully furnished houses… Only Donald Duck comes to mind. However, there are more ducks in this world, and, fortunately, some of them meet kind-hearted strangers that become their rescuers and friends. One of these fortunate ducks is called Petunia, who happily lives at her rescuer, Chantel Grant’s, home. But Petunia is aware of how lucky she is and she really makes sure that her owner knows how grateful she is. Each time Chantel Grant, her human, comes back home from work, she returns to see the face of eternal gratitude and appreciation.

Petunia, the rescued duck, is bursting with joy each time her owner returns home

Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible

Image credits: Storyful Rights Management

Wagging her tail, Petunia greets her human in the language of quack

Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible

Image credits: Storyful Rights Management

The look of duck’s love

Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible

Image credits: Storyful Rights Management

Welcome home, my rescuer

Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible

Image credits: Storyful Rights Management

The whole heartwarming interaction was captured in this video

The joyful duck warmed some hearts and raised some practical questions

Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible
Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible
Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible
Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible
Meet Petunia &#8211; The Rescued Duck Who Greets Her Owner In The Cutest Way Possible

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lumen The Siberian Cat, A Vision Of Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
People Can’t Get Over This Photo Of How An Owl Without Fur Looks Like
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Five Best Felicity Huffman TV Roles of Her Career
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2019
36 Extremely Sweet Relationship Comics That Will Either Give You Butterflies, Or Make You Throw Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Let’s Talk About the Barbarians Season 2 Teaser
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2022
Artist Redefines Floral Art From Her Remote Island
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.