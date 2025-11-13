Amazon Is Selling Dog Muzzles That Look Like Human Faces And They’re Too Bizarre

by

The marketplace that is Amazon has many wondrous items from life-sized inflatable speedboats to ‘guesthouse kits,’ but spend enough time scrolling through you’ll also find some pretty bizarre offers. Seeing a dog in a muzzle can be pretty scary and startling – but the Pet Entertainment Spoofs muzzles from the novelty store AXAYINC are so odd they are hilarious.

Made from latex, the mask muzzles are designed to look like the bottom half of a human face with exaggerated features. Pouty red lips, giant buck teeth, or a mouth chomping down on a cigar, these entertaining muzzles are sure to turn some heads.

Novelty store AXAYINC has a series of human face spoof muzzles on Amazon and they are absolutely ridiculous

Image credits: Amazon

Image credits: Amazon

Image credits: Amazon

Image credits: Amazon

Image credits: Amazon

The masks are designed for pets to prevent bites and eat unclean food

Image credits: Amazon

Image credits: Amazon

Both mouth and the nose of the mouth are open, according to the brand, as to not hinder breathing

Image credits: Amazon

Image credits: Amazon

Image credits: Amazon

While these masks can be worn by most breeds they are not suitable for small dogs

Image credits: Amazon

Image credits: Amazon

Spoof masks are available on Amazon for $8.89 each

Image credits: Amazon

Most people were sufficiently creeped out by the concept and mentioned possible health concerns they could provide

