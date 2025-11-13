Amazon Is Selling Dog Muzzles That Look Like Human Faces And They’re Too Bizarre

The marketplace that is Amazon has many wondrous items from life-sized inflatable speedboats to ‘guesthouse kits,’ but spend enough time scrolling through you’ll also find some pretty bizarre offers. Seeing a dog in a muzzle can be pretty scary and startling – but the Pet Entertainment Spoofs muzzles from the novelty store AXAYINC are so odd they are hilarious.
Made from latex, the mask muzzles are designed to look like the bottom half of a human face with exaggerated features. Pouty red lips, giant buck teeth, or a mouth chomping down on a cigar, these entertaining muzzles are sure to turn some heads.
Novelty store AXAYINC has a series of human face spoof muzzles on Amazon and they are absolutely ridiculous
Image credits: Amazon
Image credits: Amazon
Image credits: Amazon
Image credits: Amazon
Image credits: Amazon
The masks are designed for pets to prevent bites and eat unclean food
Image credits: Amazon
Image credits: Amazon
Both mouth and the nose of the mouth are open, according to the brand, as to not hinder breathing
Image credits: Amazon
Image credits: Amazon
Image credits: Amazon
While these masks can be worn by most breeds they are not suitable for small dogs
Image credits: Amazon
Image credits: Amazon
Spoof masks are available on Amazon for $8.89 each
Image credits: Amazon
Most people were sufficiently creeped out by the concept and mentioned possible health concerns they could provide
