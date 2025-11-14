Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Own? (Ended)

What is the weirdest thing you own? Is it a present from a crazy great-aunt? Or could it be something you found in a dumpster?
Whatever it is, I would love to hear your stories and see your pictures!
#1 This Super Weird Toy My Friend Got Me. It’s Half Bear And Half Elephant, So I Call It Bearlephant
#2 My Flashing Cow. One My Favorite Gifts From My Husband
#3 This Is Brick Mouse, I Made Him When I Was 6
#4 Found This Reverse Mermaid On The Street, Could Not Leave Her Alone To Fend For Herself
#5 Because Everyone Needs To Crochet Their Own Vampire Horse At Least Once In Their Life…
#6 Meet Bathorse. She Is Part Bat And Part Horse. I’ve Had Her For Years!
#7 My Friend Knows I Am Against Trophy Hunting And Thought I Would Enjoy This Mounted Giraffe Head
#8 I Own This Super Creepy Baby Doll Painting Sort Of Thing
#9 This Is Called Botijo, Apparently A Weird Thing Beyond Spain And Latam. You Pour Water Inside And It Keeps It Cool, You Don’t Need A Fridge
#10 I Also Have This Rainbow 3D Printed Cat, His Name Is Fredrick
#11 This Is My Tamatoa Jewelry Box. The Button To Open It Is Between His Claws. The Thing On Top Of It Is A Ring. Yes, It Plays Part Of “Shiny”
#12 I Have This Old Book From A School, I Found It At A Garage Sale. When I Found It, It Had A Burn Mark On It…
#13 My Cat; He’s A Total Weirdo
#14 I’ve Got A Propeller As Light Fixture. Don’t Have Her Story But Would Have Loved To Know How It Was Smashed…
#15 This Weird Painting
#16 Only Part Pictured But I Have A Full Real Human Skeleton In My Closet. Family Got It 30 Years Ago From A Medical School Auction. Boyfriends Never Believe That I Actually Have Skeletons In My Closet
#17 Eric Dickerson Bobblehead…not Sure His Exact Measurements But I Believe He Is Almost 4 Feet Tall
#18 Meet Froggy I’ve Had Him Since I Was Born This Is The Only Memory Of My Mom And My Grandma D (Who Both Passed Away From Cancer) Funny Thing Is Im Terrified Of Frogs And Toads
#19 Russian Peasant-Centaur. I Don’t Remember Where It Came From. There Are No Centaurs In Russian Folklore
#20 This Strange Storm Trooper Soap Dispenser
#21 This Is A Commodore 64 Game I Own. Its Definitely The Weirdest Named Game I Own
#22 This Study Aide I Made For Anatomy Class. My Kids Named It Nightmare Fuel Baby
#23 This Unique Figurine
#24 I Saved This Thing From Getting Donated When My Grandmother Moved
#25 Idek What This Is But I Think It Has A Face So I Named Him Bert
#26 Dome Shaped Paperweight That Has Perfectly Preserved Fairy Kisses Trapped Within Its Resin Body
#27 Let Me Show You Our Kitchen Lamp. Yes, This Piece Of Toast Is Real
#28 Ooh Boy Where Do I Start. Well Here Is A Face Bank, One Of A Kind Twin Dolls I Got At A Tattoo Convention And A Barack Obama Toy
#29 This Seahawks Piggy Bank I Found In My Garage
#30 This Sloth Can Stare At U From Any Angel (Except Its Back Angle)
#31 Meet Mr.johnson. My Favorite Stuffed Animal Ever. I Got Him When I Was A Baby
#32 Fake Plants On A Wooden Stand I Guess?? I Got It In Some Box Labeled Free Stuff
#33 This Disembodied Hand I Made Out Of Crayola Model Magic Last Year. I Painted It. It’s The Same Size As My Real Hand. (The Lighting’s A Little Odd. It Makes The Hand Look Paler)
#34 Found This Head In My Warehouse
#35 Not So Weird But Kind Of Creepy And Cute. They’re About 200 Years Old
#36 This… Thing. My Mom Got It When She Was Little, And She Named It Barracuda… For Some Reason…
#37 Doll Got By Dad. Last Symbol On Her Sash In Orange Is Swashtika But In A Religion Not Nazi
#38 My Bobblehead Skull Salt & Pepper Shakers
#39 A Wall Hanging/Surfboard Made Out Of Old Hangers. Found It In An Antique Store
#40 I Do Not Have Children But I Have This White Noise Machine For Babies
#41 We’ve Got A Jezus Without Hand. I Saved Him From A Clean Up Never Found His Hand Tho
#42 Sad Cat Statue With A Giant Turd For A Tail
#43 This Isn’t That Weird But It Freaks Me Out. I Got It From A Chocolate Egg
#44 My Bobble Head Skull Salt And Pepper Shakers. And Mini Oil Lamp.
#45 Cows. Just Cows
#46 Here’s My Set Of Bobbing Skull Salt N Pepper Shakers
