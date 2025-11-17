Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Dad Jokes (Closed)

by

And don’t be embarrassed, dad jokes are great! Especially if it’s a play on words, those are especially punny!

#1

Once I caught my friend eating a lightbulb.

I asked him why he was eating that, to which he replied:

“Just a light snack.”

#2

A bit ago when doing an introduction circle icebreaker thing, the prompt was ‘what disease would you be if you were a disease’ so obviously I said ‘I’d be cancer because I grow on you’ and at least half of the people in the circle looked really disappointed in me

#3

i would tell one but i dont have kids

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Incredible U-Shaped Skyscraper In New York Is Unveiled And It’s Beyond Our Imagination
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Surreal Photos Of Fireflies From Japan’s 2016 Summer
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “The Haunting of Hill House”
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2019
Hey Pandas, How Would You Describe Your Pet? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw A Video Game Character (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Frustrating Thing Someone Has Mansplained To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.