Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Dad Jokes (Closed)

And don’t be embarrassed, dad jokes are great! Especially if it’s a play on words, those are especially punny!
#1
Once I caught my friend eating a lightbulb.
I asked him why he was eating that, to which he replied:
“Just a light snack.”
#2
A bit ago when doing an introduction circle icebreaker thing, the prompt was ‘what disease would you be if you were a disease’ so obviously I said ‘I’d be cancer because I grow on you’ and at least half of the people in the circle looked really disappointed in me
#3
i would tell one but i dont have kids
