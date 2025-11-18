Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi

by

Jon Bon Jovi couldn’t be happier about his son’s marriage to Millie Bobby Brown.

The rock star confirmed that Jake Bongiovi and the Stranger Things actress tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.

“They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic,” Bon Jovi told BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday (May 28).

“It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”

According to The Sun, the newlyweds are planning a larger ceremony in the United States this year.

While many details about this ceremony remain private, Millie’s Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, revealed that he would be serving as the young couple’s officiant.

Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I have one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” said Matthew, who played  Eleven’s “Papa,” Dr. Martin Brenner, on the Netflix show.

The 20-year-old actress and the 22-year-old model started dating in 2021, making their relationship public in November of that year.

The young couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony earlier this month

Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi

Image credits: jakebongiovi

The pair got engaged in April 2023. Millie announced the news with a photo of the couple smiling that showed her wearing a diamond ring.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the post, using a lyric from Taylor Swift’s Lover.

“They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic,” the rockstar said of the newlyweds

Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi

Image credits: jakebongiovi

The Damsel star revealed that her husband made a memorable proposal, popping the question underwater while they were diving.

“I was like, 8 a.m.? Dive? And he’s telling me we’re going to the same spot we usually go to. I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new. He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot,'” Millie recalled during a March 2024 interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

After going “many meters down,” Jake surprised his wife by handing her a shell with the ring inside.

“The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be,” he added

Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The pair is reportedly planning to have a larger wedding ceremony in the United States this year

Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi

Image credits: jakebongiovi

Millie revealed that she felt a connection with Jake from the moment they met.

“After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she told the Sunday Times

“You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’]. It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

People congratulated the young couple on their wedding

Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding To Jake Bongiovi Gets Highest Praise From Dad Jon Bon Jovi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Jokes And Memes That People Who Grew Up In The ’90s And 2000s Will Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
As Paris Cleans Up After The Notre Dame Fire, Here’s How Dresden Rebuilt Its Church Which The Allies Bombed In WW2
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Guy Stops Sharing Group’s Project To Girl Who ‘Texts Her Boyfriend Instead Of Helping’, And It Escalates Quickly
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
27 Times Actors Played Multiple Roles In The Same Film And Many Never Noticed
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Someone Wonders “What’s The Most Ridiculous Reason Your Child Had A Meltdown?” And 50 Parents Give Hilarious Answers
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Kitchen Hacks Galore! 20 Products To Make You Feel Like A Pro Chef
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.