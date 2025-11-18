Hey Pandas, Do You Think Homework Is Bad For Kids?

Yes or no? Why or why not?
It depends on the kid. I think if they generally pay attention in class and the class does examples and practice problems, homework is not needed. If the kid doesn’t pay attention in class, homework kind of teaches the material to them so they don’t fall behind, and acts as a motivator for them to keep up.
Yes. Children spend enough time in school, studying for all the subjects.
They are still young! Most don’t even know what they want to do for a career. Most will change their mind several times before finally deciding.
Hell yes it’s bad. Too much stress in school already, a lot of kids have bad home lives and they don’t need that
