From the mid-2000s to the late 2010s, Jennifer Morrison captivated audiences with her talent, beauty, and versatility. After being her High School’s pep squad cheerleader, the Chicago-born actress attended and graduated with a major in theater from Loyola University Chicago. She developed a passion for acting growing up, and sought to have a career in it from an early stage.
Although famous for her television roles, Jennifer Morrison has also worked extensively on the big screen. From medical dramas, sitcoms, horror, and sci-fi action, Morrison isn’t afraid to push boundaries with roles. Although she hasn’t had major acting projects in recent years, especially with her focus on directing and producing, Morrison’s 30-year career is filled with several iconic roles. These are Jennifer Morrison’s top career roles.
House
Although making her debut in 1994, Jennifer Morrison’s breakthrough role came a decade later, in 2004, in Fox’s medical drama House. Morrison’s character, Dr. Allison Cameron, was one of the original members of Dr. Gregory House’s (Hugh Laurie) diagnostic team. Dr. Cameron was known for her compassion and idealism, which often clashed with House’s cynical and unconventional methods.
Morrison’s character had a significant arc, including personal challenges, romantic relationships with other characters like Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer), and eventual departure from House’s team in season 3. In real life, Jennifer Morrison and co-star Jesse Spencer, who plays her colleague and love interest, dated from 2004 to 2007. House was the needed launchpad for Jennifer Morrison’s career, with her character becoming a fan favorite.
Star Trek
Although only appearing in a minor role, playing Winona Kirk is one of Jennifer Morrison’s iconic career roles. She appears in the opening sequence during a pivotal scene where James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) is born aboard an escape shuttle. The opening scenes showcased how Kirk’s father, George Kirk (portrayed by Chris Hemsworth in his film debut), sacrificed himself to save the crew of the USS Kelvin. As one of the biggest science fiction franchises, J. J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot Star Trek was a critical and commercial success. As such, despite Jennifer Morrison’s short screen time, her role as James T. Kirk’s mother was memorable.
How I Met Your Mother
Jennifer Morrison joined the How I Met Your Mother cast in season 6 as Zoey Pierson. Morrison’s character is introduced as a love interest for Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor). Zoey Pierson is an activist passionately opposing the demolition of the historic Arcadian building, which Ted’s firm is trying to replace with a new skyscraper. Zoey’s relationship with Ted is complex. Zoey’s character is introduced as married but later gets a divorce. After briefly dating Ted, they eventually break up because of their growing opposing views about the Arcadian. Jennifer Morrison appeared as Zoey Pierson in 13 episodes of the show from 2010 to 2014.
Once Upon a Time
After House, the ABC fantasy adventure drama series Once Upon a Time was Jennifer Morrison’s next major project on television. Morrison played Emma Swan, the series’ main protagonist. Emma Swan is the daughter of Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming/David Nolan (Josh Dallas).
Emma is also the prophesied savior of the fictional town of Storybrooke, Maine, destined to break the curse of the Evil Queen/Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla). Jennifer Morrison portrayed Emma Swan as a strong, independent woman who was introduced as a Boston bail bond agent. However, her life changes after she’s reunited with her son, Henry Mills, whom she gave up for adoption 10 years earlier. Once Upon a Time aired originally for 7 seasons from October 23, 2011, to May 18, 2018.
This Is Us
After playing Emma Swan in Once Upon a Time, Jennifer Morrison joined the cast of the Emmy-nominated NBC drama series This Is Us. Morrison was cast as Cassidy Sharp, a former Marine and Matty Sharp’s (Noah Salsbury Lipson) mother, dealing with PTSD and adjusting to civilian life. Cassidy Sharp opts to join Alcoholics Anonymous after accidentally hitting her son after a PTSD episode.
Cassidy Sharp's story arc centered around navigating challenges in her personal life, including struggles in her marriage to Ryan Sharp (Nick Wechsler) and sobriety. Morrison's character is introduced in season 4, as she becomes a part of Kevin Pearson's (Justin Hartley) storyline after meeting at rehab. Cassidy eventually divorces her husband and has a brief romantic relationship with Kevin Pearson. Although after they break up, they remain a friend.
