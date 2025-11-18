Illegal Drink Mixed With Methanol Leads To Six Fatalities In Bangkok

Six people are believed to have died, and 37 individuals aged between 22 to 69 were hospitalized after drinking “rotgut” alcohol, a low-quality liquor mixed with methanol, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Drinkers bought the illegally-sold alcohol from 18 street stalls from August 22-30. The department has ordered the closure of the shops.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin informed that 22 people required kidney dialysis, 21 suffered from impaired vision, and 15 other people had been placed on respirators.
As of Friday (August 30), eight of the patients have been released from the hospital.
Thepsutin warned people to avoid illegal homebrews and drinks without an excise stamp, the Bangkok Post reported Sunday (August 25).
Authorities have traced the sales of the diluted alcohol to a 49-year-old moonshine maker named Phatrasa, who runs a location in the Saphan Sung district of Bangkok.
Image credits: BangkokPost
The woman sold the liquor to 18 street stalls in six districts of the Thai capital, including Min Buri, Khlong Sam Wa, Lat Krabang, Prawet, Khan Na Yao and Nong Chok.
She will be charged with negligently causing death and severe injury to others, and violating the Excise Act by producing and selling liquor without permission.
Speaking with the press, the woman said she was “shocked” to hear about the deaths linked with her product and that she felt “guilty and sorry.”
“A year ago, I hired two men, who were brothers, to make rice whiskey for me. The batches they made tasted normal, so I continued ordering from them,” she said.
“However, last week, my customers reported that the flavor of the liquor had changed. They said it tasted weaker and fizzier, and seemed to have a lower alcohol content.
“I called the brothers to ask if they had changed the ingredients, but they refused to tell me, only saying they had improved it.
“When I tasted the latest batch of liquor, I had a little diarrhea, but it wasn’t serious. Later, I found out that someone had died from drinking it and I was very shocked. I couldn’t believe it could happen.”
Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin warned people to avoid illegal homebrews and drinks without an excise stamp
Image credits: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Brothers Surasak Insam and Surachai Insam, aged 46 and 44, were arrested on Tuesday (August 27).
After inspecting a factory in Saphan Sung district, authorities found that it was a production site that mixed methanol with water to create 40% proof liquor.
Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, is highly toxic if ingested, inhaled, or absorbed through the skin. It is widely used for cleaning and sanitizing, but it can be toxic if ingested in large quantities.
The brothers reportedly admitted to diluting the liquor, though they claim they don’t know how the booze ended up containing methanol.
They claimed the drink was made by diluting ethanol that contained 95% alcohol by volume with water, with the end product containing 35% alcohol and being safe to drink.
The Ministry of Justice announced that it will pay up to 100,000 baht ($2,900) in compensation to the families of the deceased.
Follow Us