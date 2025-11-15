Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Relatable Thing You Do That Should Get More Attention? (Closed)

What is something relatable you do that seems like it doesn’t get its deserved amount of attention?
#1
If someone tells me “I have a question for you” I have a panic attack. Like, don’t wait for me to say “okay” because I’m not going to reply, I’m overthinking everything and wondering if i should prepare to say goodbye to our friendship. Just ask the freaking question at the same time as the “I have a question” please
#2
Unless your name pops up on my phone, the call will go to voicemail.
#3
I carry a reusable fabric bag everywhere I go in case I pay an unexpected visit to a store or have to carry something I haven’t planned. The number of times I saw people buy plastic bags in stores for a few products is overwhelming and completely unnecessary. Also, do you really need to put that one carrot in a plastic bag? I wish people would be more mindful. As a bonus, fabric bags look way cuter!
#4
I’d actually rather it get less attention, but I sing the alphabet (under my breath but still audible) when trying to remember what letter comes next. Ironically enough, I’m an editor and volunteer at a local library.
#5
Not me now, but in my childhood. I’m pretty young compared to others on Wattpad and I write BNHA fanfiction on there. I got the account before I should have, like a deceitful, lying child, so I basically cheated age. I’m obviously old enough for it now, but I don’t think I’m the only one who said they were 172 years old when they tried to make an “adult” account as a child.
#6
I always try to have a respectful relationship with my child’s other parent, and I never put them in the middle of our personal conflict. They didn’t get to choose, and shouldn’t be dragged into their parent’s problems. I believe you’re giving them the example for their future relationships, and what to expect from their partner. Be kind to one another.
#7
The absolute relief that flows through your body when a call you’re making goes unanswered
#8
My shoes used to get worn down really fast, but they’ve lasted forever in lockdown.
#9
Your parents ever walk in your room, and even tho you’ve done nothing wrong, you get nervous? that nervousness be hittin different, fr.
#10
Every time I have a crush I just kinda ask my friends to see if they like me. I get way too scared. Also when I am around people I am comfortable with I am quite loud but when I am with people I don’t know as well I talk so frickin quiet it’s crazy.
#11
The Myth of Sisyphus, I’ll explain. Every day I wake up with a sense of dread, doom and fear. Usually lasts about ½ hour, but once I’ve start to regroup my thoughts, gradually, during the day, things become better; I start being productive, washing up, washing clothes, some gardening etc. by the end of the day, it’s been a good day if I feel that I’ve accomplished something. I can then go to bed contented. But then the cycle continues. Day in, day out.
#12
On a rainy day, I look out of the window and silently cheer for the raindrop that seemed to move the fastest to be the first one to roll the bottom of the window pane. It pretty much sums up my childhood.
#13
I’m a natural contrarian. Stressful work days actually make me a more bubbly person, to a point. Conversely, I feel anxious on slow days, like I’m forgetting something or waiting for something to happen. I’m generally nicer the less sleep I get, but I can become a real misanthrope when fully rested. It’s a useful trait for boosting morale or preparing for all possible problems for a project, but I also get annoyed by things like today’s top hit music and birthday parties. Direct sunlight? No, thank you.
#14
Waking up on a saturday the same damn time as the rest of the week because that is your bioritme. You thought, oh I’ll finish watching that movie that started at 23.00h because I can sleep in. No that sh%t goes away once you get a job.
#15
When you touch one part of the table and feel like it’s illegal not to touch the other bits
#16
Not being able to concentrate when you notice that wall plugs switches are turned on but nothing is plugged in.
#17
