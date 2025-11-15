Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Subject to talk about? (Closed)

#1

Books Books Books Books and more Books, especially PJO/HoO, Harry Potter, or Marvel/Disney/Star Wars. If u read this u know I’m a Disney NeRD 🤓

#2

Harry potter

#3

HERMITCRAFT AND HOW AMAZING IT IS

#4

MCU and Star Wars

#5

Anything funny

#6

harry potter, undertale & the dream smp thing

#7

History

#8

Mental health! We need to talk about this more so more people aren’t scared to talk about it

#9

My BFF who is an angel, saint, and smol bean. Also my hamster and gravity falls.

#10

roblox piggy!lets talk, ay?

#11

GROGU, dramatic stuff happening with the Mando s3, and other random things :P

#12

math books and others

#13

History. Literally anything involving history, from the Holy Roman Empire to WW2. Everybody at my school thinks I’m drunk but I know that’s because I yell a lot when I talk about it.

#14

PJO/HoO, Skulduggery Pleasant, Six the Musical, Hermitcraft, Mythology, etc.

#15

Genetics. I will rant about epigenetics and different types of inheritance even after you’ve left. It’s amazing how just a different codon (3 different bases (U, A, G, C) for those who don’t know) in a sequence can make the difference between a blue-eyed or a green-eyed person. Yes I’m simplifying, just for the sake of people who don’t know a lot in this area

