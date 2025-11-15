I Took 30 Pictures Of Different Foxes That Tell A Lot About Their Personalities

“Don’t you have enough fox pictures yet?!” A question I get asked regularly. And my answer is always the same: “Not by a long shot!”

In a “former life”, I used to be a (web)designer. Not the worst job in the world, but in practice, however, this meant staring at a computer 24/7. I missed something essential, fresh air, nature, and a new challenge. Back then, I was too much of a thrill seeker to just walk around a bit. My camera provided me a mission, a challenge, and turned boring walks into exciting adventures. And one of the first challenges was to find that animal that had fascinated me since the fairy tale books from my childhood: the red fox. So, armed with my DSLR, I went on a ‘fox hunt’, not realizing this would be the beginning of a long and serious addiction.

And indeed, since then, I made literally tons of fox photos, but these are just great excuses to keep stalking these fantastic animals. And no, I still can’t get enough. In fact, every day I find them a little sweeter and more beautiful.

Sixty four foxy faces

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

#25

#25

#26

#26

#27

#27

#28

#28

#29

#29

#30

#30

I Took 30 Pictures Of Different Foxes That Tell A Lot About Their Personalities

