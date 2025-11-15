Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Your Favorite Art Or Craft Project You Made (Closed)

by

What’s your favourite art or craft you’ve made? It could be a drawing, painting, sewing/knitting project, sculpture or model, any craft project!

#1 An Oil Painting On Wood W/ Dried Flowers & Wrapping Tissue

#2 A Portrait Of My Aunt (She Was Such A Caring And Joyous Soul!)

#3 The Black & The Blue

#4 Took Me 130h, Excited To Share But Got No Feedback On It. Super Discouraging. Does It Suck?

#5 A Glass Giraffe I Made

#6 Fun Halloween Cupcakes

#7 Nature Mandala, Ballpoint Pen On Sketch Pad

#8 Kookaburra Blanket In Crochet – My Own Design

#9 Lemon Blueberry Cold Process Soap

#10 Winifred Sanderson Coat & Face Mask

#11 My Gordito Family

#12 Definitely My Favorite Ever Art Project. I Love Making These Bags

#13 Oil Painting Of Depression At Its Finest

#14 Sea Escape By Courtney And A Canvas

#15 I Like To Draw And This My Latest One

#16 A Bucket Hat I Crocheted For My Niece. She Loved It

#17 I Cross Stitch Photorealistic Portraits

#18 The First Hobby Horse I Made.

#19 My Favourite Are These Pokemon I Made 😄

#20 A Wood Burning I Did Of The Story: The Frog And The Scorpion

#21 My T U C A M E L E O N, With Stipples And Coloring Pencils

#22 A Character I Created

#23 Carmine The Christmas Crab I Knit For My Nephew’s 1st Christmas

#24 A Pig I Made From Clay

#25 Blanket I Crocheted For My Nephew

#26 Palm-Sized Rock

#27 Athena Is Watching Over My Plants. Owl And Twine

#28 Started Out As A Quick Sketch, Ended Up Like This Lol

#29 I Do Digital Art As A Side Hustle. This Is One Of My Favourite Pieces That I’ve Done.

#30 This Abstract Painting

#31 My Favorite Little Derp!

#32 My First Woodburning

#33 Sakura Neon Buddha

#34 My Wife And My Doodle

#35 My Most Recent Creation

#36 Knock And Register With The Staff

#37 My Clay Pot I Created! (Not Fully Completed, Pls Don’t Judge)

#38 One Of My Favourite Acrylic Pours, So Far.

#39 Whiteboard Drawing I Did During One Of My Lunches. S.

#40 Rainbow Stripe Knit Skirt.

#41 Latest ‘Chip Carved’ Wedding Plate I Made

#42 I Made A Baby Mandrake For A Friend’s Bday!

#43 A Traditional Shetland Lace Shawl I Dyed And Knitted Using Gossamer Yarn

#44 I’m A Sculptor And I Weld Thousands Of Small Metal Pieces Together One By One In My Sculptures. This One Is Made With More Than 4 Thousands Circular Pieces.

#45 Paper Craft Light Up Haunted House

#46 Resin Art Using A Wood Cutout

#47 This Painting I Did Of A Lynx

#48 Little Nightmares Lady Watercolor

#49 Sculpey Drogon And Inspiration!

#50 An “Unwelcome” Sign

#51 Hand Made, For My Mom..

#52 Robins In My Yard

#53 Illustration Prompt: “The Road Not Taken” – Robert Frost

#54 A Recent Mug I Made

#55 Holiday Ragdolly Ponies For My Friends

#56 Wings Of Fire Fantribe

#57 Galaxy Abstract

#58 My Detailed Drawing Of St Ives, Cornwall. Took Months But Enjoyed It!

#59 I Crotched This Fluffy Boy

#60 A Portrait Of Myself, As An Anime Character

#61 Shattering Conduct Thru Our World

#62 Life Mask

#63 A Self Portrait I Am Reaalllyyy Proud Of :)

#64 My Drawing Of A Cat. I Call It Halloween Cat

#65 Mixed Media I Made When Bored

#66 Dragon’s Breath By Courtney And A Canvas (New Favorite Today)

#67 Resin Table

#68 My Version Of Little Red Riding Hood

#69 Spring Trap :)

#70 One Of My Murals. We Call It The Safari Room…

#71 Geode Pendant I Made With Translucent Polymer Clay And Alcohol Inks. Each One Unique.

#72 My Old Man

#73 Harry Potter Persian Tile Crochet Blanket

#74 These Coasters I Designed And Made Using 3D Printing And Resin Casting.

#75 I Got Bored During A Lecture, Ended Up With This.

#76 A Little House

#77 Andrómeda

#78 Thank You Card

#79 Bar I Built With Working, Vintage TV Set Into It.

#80 Crocheted Afghan Made As A Christmas Present For A Yarn-Worthy Loved One. Used Two Strands Of Yarn To Be Able To Get The Ombre Effect. There Are Bobbles And Cables.

#81 Resin Goddess With My Daughter’s Old Ear Plugs #anniesoddities

#82 My Whiteboard. I Let My Siblings Draw On It. It Turned Out Like A Meme Explosion.

#83 Fire Painting With Alcohol Inks On Ceramic Tile.

#84 Miscellaneous Wands That I’ve Turned.

#85 My Oak Ash And Thorn – Particularly Proud Of The Corvid Skull I Carved.

#86 Pointillism With Sharpies On Canvas: My Son

#87 High Speed Water Droplet Collision

#88 A Gift Card/Money Holder I Made/Designed Last Year.

#89 Nix, Resin Art

#90 Just Simple Wooden Ring I Made On Monday, But I Think It’s Rather Cool.

#91 My Daughter’s Digital Artwork. Based On A Character From Warioware.

#92 Doodling On Wall

#93 2nd Stained Glass I Ever Made. 3 Feet Tall

#94 Painting Of My Dad Fishing

#95 Roronoa Zoro With His 3 Swords

#96 Lisa From Blackpink

#97 This Human/Bird Hybrid I Drew The Other Day

#98 Grandma Had The Coolest Stuff To Tinker With

#99 Been Drawing For About 25 Years, This Is One Of The Only Drawings I’m Proud Of. Will Also Be The Last For The Foreseeable Future.

#100 Candles… I Make Edible Looking Candles

#101 Paint Pouring

#102 I Know It Ain’t Much But I Drew This During This Lockdown

#103 I Made A Mini Picnic Table For The Neighborhood Squirrels. I Used An Empty Catfood Can For A Bowl.

#104 Though Not Finished Yet, These Canvases Are About 1-2 Inches Tall And Wide. The Painting Is “Saint Agnes” By Alonso Cano.

#105 These Guitars That I Built

#106 I Did This In September For My Mother’s Birthday. Her Favorite Color Is Purple, So I Used Different Shades Of Purple To Color This.

#107 A Big Oil Pastel Drawing I Made With 16 Notebook Pages

#108 Resin Art

#109 My Clay Pet Pots (Prior To Befriending My Non-Clay Pet Cats)

#110 “You Aren’t From Here, Are You?”

#111 My Latest Elven Drawing.

#112 Crochet Scarf For Donation

#113 I Glued A Bunch Of Rhinestones To A Taxidermy Form

#114 Favorite Picture I’ve Ever Colored.

#115 Defensor Fortis – Colored Pencil And Silver Leaf

#116 Charcoal Drawing “ Mother’s Of Somolia “

#117 Something To Do Whilst Stuck In Saudi Arabia For A Year

#118 My “I Have Covid And I’m Bored” Nutcracker

#119 Vulcan

#120 Made My Boyfriend A Christmas Santa Gnome, Elves And A Tree

#121 My Two Little Giants

#122 Mary Poppins Pumpkin

#123 A Coffee Table I Made Out Of A Log

#124 On Going Project

#125 This Is English Paper Pieced Patchwork That Is Still A Wip. Made From Scraps,it Will Be A Quilt

#126 3 Foot Wreath Made From Goodwill, Dollar Store And After Xmas Sale Items. I Am Happy With It!

#127 One Of My Beat Works😇

#128 :] Not The Best But I Like It!! Its Supposed To Be Me😌

#129 Painted My ‘Calla Lilies’ . Acrylics, Eco-Line And Pen. Happy Plant :)

#130 Complimenting In Mixed Media

#131 Made Some Bottlecaps.

#132 I’ve Been Working On New Watercolor Frames For Quotes

#133 Mushroom Keeper @nevoa.arte

#134 Made With Hand-Tools (Except For Drilling The Holes For The Handle Pins)

#135 My Best Youtuber

#136 Colorado Fall And Winter…i Took Painting Back Up After 52 Years Almost 3 Years Ago..

#137 Exploring Different Subjects With Oils. Animals In Movement Are My Favorite Now.

#138 Hamsa Damayanti Version By Aditri 11yrs

#139 Savannah: Stage 1.

#140 Batman Is A Tool

#141 He-Man & The Masters Of The Allen-Key

#142 Cactus At Sunset ;p My Favorite Thing To Draw.

#143 Salvia: In Dreams, Mixed Media

#144 Mr.cocker That I Tried To Put On A Stone.

#145 “Inner Landscape” By Rafael Stoklosa. Ballpoint Pen!

#146 My Best Drawing So Far ✌️

#147 I Designed My Own Tattoo

#148 Just Finished Painting My Phone Case! The Colors Show Up A Bit Off On Camera :/

#149 Dark Souls Inspired Cake. All Made With Edible Materials

#150 Vintage Bit Bot

#151 Thor, With His Pencil Sharpener Hammer

#152 Hulk Likes Broccoli

#153 C-3p0 .. A Penny For Your Thoughts

#154 Not Necessarily My Favorite, But One Of My Last Achievements

#155 Human Version Of Naruto!

#156 This Is Loomis. Did You Know That He’s A Toucan? The Resemblance Is….uncanny😂 I’m Going To Be Posting A Dark Variant Of Him. I Simply Invert The Background But It Creates Quite A Difference. 😁

#157 This Is Loomis. Did You Know That He’s A Toucan? The Resemblance Is…..uncanny😂 This Is The Dark Variant I Spoke About In The Description Of The Light/Original Drawing. Go Check It Out! 😁😎

#158 Fire Witch

#159 Proportion Study

#160 My Sisters Birthday Present :)

#161 A Cosmic Gnome

#162 More Candles

#163 I Make Candles

#164 Make Up Still Life. Watercolor.

#165 Monoprint Using Packing Tape Transfer.

#166 I’m The Local School Tattoo Artist :d

#167 Clay And Acrylic Dolphins

#168 Pop Up Birthday Card

#169 Painting Of Stuffed Dolphins And Pig

#170 All Of You

#171 My Trikaz, My Three-In-One Deal. He Is Precious

#172 Midnight Bayou

#173 Follow Your Heart!

#174 👁️❤️ Felting!

#175 Just Started “Graffiti Drawing” Here Is One Of My Works. It Says “Name” (It’s An Example)

