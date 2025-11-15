Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Your Favorite Art Or Craft Project You Made (Closed)

What’s your favourite art or craft you’ve made? It could be a drawing, painting, sewing/knitting project, sculpture or model, any craft project!
#1 An Oil Painting On Wood W/ Dried Flowers & Wrapping Tissue
#2 A Portrait Of My Aunt (She Was Such A Caring And Joyous Soul!)
#3 The Black & The Blue
#4 Took Me 130h, Excited To Share But Got No Feedback On It. Super Discouraging. Does It Suck?
#5 A Glass Giraffe I Made
#6 Fun Halloween Cupcakes
#7 Nature Mandala, Ballpoint Pen On Sketch Pad
#8 Kookaburra Blanket In Crochet – My Own Design
#9 Lemon Blueberry Cold Process Soap
#10 Winifred Sanderson Coat & Face Mask
#11 My Gordito Family
#12 Definitely My Favorite Ever Art Project. I Love Making These Bags
#13 Oil Painting Of Depression At Its Finest
#14 Sea Escape By Courtney And A Canvas
#15 I Like To Draw And This My Latest One
#16 A Bucket Hat I Crocheted For My Niece. She Loved It
#17 I Cross Stitch Photorealistic Portraits
#18 The First Hobby Horse I Made.
#19 My Favourite Are These Pokemon I Made 😄
#20 A Wood Burning I Did Of The Story: The Frog And The Scorpion
#21 My T U C A M E L E O N, With Stipples And Coloring Pencils
#22 A Character I Created
#23 Carmine The Christmas Crab I Knit For My Nephew’s 1st Christmas
#24 A Pig I Made From Clay
#25 Blanket I Crocheted For My Nephew
#26 Palm-Sized Rock
#27 Athena Is Watching Over My Plants. Owl And Twine
#28 Started Out As A Quick Sketch, Ended Up Like This Lol
#29 I Do Digital Art As A Side Hustle. This Is One Of My Favourite Pieces That I’ve Done.
#30 This Abstract Painting
#31 My Favorite Little Derp!
#32 My First Woodburning
#33 Sakura Neon Buddha
#34 My Wife And My Doodle
#35 My Most Recent Creation
#36 Knock And Register With The Staff
#37 My Clay Pot I Created! (Not Fully Completed, Pls Don’t Judge)
#38 One Of My Favourite Acrylic Pours, So Far.
#39 Whiteboard Drawing I Did During One Of My Lunches. S.
#40 Rainbow Stripe Knit Skirt.
#41 Latest ‘Chip Carved’ Wedding Plate I Made
#42 I Made A Baby Mandrake For A Friend’s Bday!
#43 A Traditional Shetland Lace Shawl I Dyed And Knitted Using Gossamer Yarn
#44 I’m A Sculptor And I Weld Thousands Of Small Metal Pieces Together One By One In My Sculptures. This One Is Made With More Than 4 Thousands Circular Pieces.
#45 Paper Craft Light Up Haunted House
#46 Resin Art Using A Wood Cutout
#47 This Painting I Did Of A Lynx
#48 Little Nightmares Lady Watercolor
#49 Sculpey Drogon And Inspiration!
#50 An “Unwelcome” Sign
#51 Hand Made, For My Mom..
#52 Robins In My Yard
#53 Illustration Prompt: “The Road Not Taken” – Robert Frost
#54 A Recent Mug I Made
#55 Holiday Ragdolly Ponies For My Friends
#56 Wings Of Fire Fantribe
#57 Galaxy Abstract
#58 My Detailed Drawing Of St Ives, Cornwall. Took Months But Enjoyed It!
#59 I Crotched This Fluffy Boy
#60 A Portrait Of Myself, As An Anime Character
#61 Shattering Conduct Thru Our World
#62 Life Mask
#63 A Self Portrait I Am Reaalllyyy Proud Of :)
#64 My Drawing Of A Cat. I Call It Halloween Cat
#65 Mixed Media I Made When Bored
#66 Dragon’s Breath By Courtney And A Canvas (New Favorite Today)
#67 Resin Table
#68 My Version Of Little Red Riding Hood
#69 Spring Trap :)
#70 One Of My Murals. We Call It The Safari Room…
#71 Geode Pendant I Made With Translucent Polymer Clay And Alcohol Inks. Each One Unique.
#72 My Old Man
#73 Harry Potter Persian Tile Crochet Blanket
#74 These Coasters I Designed And Made Using 3D Printing And Resin Casting.
#75 I Got Bored During A Lecture, Ended Up With This.
#76 A Little House
#77 Andrómeda
#78 Thank You Card
#79 Bar I Built With Working, Vintage TV Set Into It.
#80 Crocheted Afghan Made As A Christmas Present For A Yarn-Worthy Loved One. Used Two Strands Of Yarn To Be Able To Get The Ombre Effect. There Are Bobbles And Cables.
#81 Resin Goddess With My Daughter’s Old Ear Plugs #anniesoddities
#82 My Whiteboard. I Let My Siblings Draw On It. It Turned Out Like A Meme Explosion.
#83 Fire Painting With Alcohol Inks On Ceramic Tile.
#84 Miscellaneous Wands That I’ve Turned.
#85 My Oak Ash And Thorn – Particularly Proud Of The Corvid Skull I Carved.
#86 Pointillism With Sharpies On Canvas: My Son
#87 High Speed Water Droplet Collision
#88 A Gift Card/Money Holder I Made/Designed Last Year.
#89 Nix, Resin Art
#90 Just Simple Wooden Ring I Made On Monday, But I Think It’s Rather Cool.
#91 My Daughter’s Digital Artwork. Based On A Character From Warioware.
#92 Doodling On Wall
#93 2nd Stained Glass I Ever Made. 3 Feet Tall
#94 Painting Of My Dad Fishing
#95 Roronoa Zoro With His 3 Swords
#96 Lisa From Blackpink
#97 This Human/Bird Hybrid I Drew The Other Day
#98 Grandma Had The Coolest Stuff To Tinker With
#99 Been Drawing For About 25 Years, This Is One Of The Only Drawings I’m Proud Of. Will Also Be The Last For The Foreseeable Future.
#100 Candles… I Make Edible Looking Candles
#101 Paint Pouring
#102 I Know It Ain’t Much But I Drew This During This Lockdown
#103 I Made A Mini Picnic Table For The Neighborhood Squirrels. I Used An Empty Catfood Can For A Bowl.
#104 Though Not Finished Yet, These Canvases Are About 1-2 Inches Tall And Wide. The Painting Is “Saint Agnes” By Alonso Cano.
#105 These Guitars That I Built
#106 I Did This In September For My Mother’s Birthday. Her Favorite Color Is Purple, So I Used Different Shades Of Purple To Color This.
#107 A Big Oil Pastel Drawing I Made With 16 Notebook Pages
#108 Resin Art
#109 My Clay Pet Pots (Prior To Befriending My Non-Clay Pet Cats)
#110 “You Aren’t From Here, Are You?”
#111 My Latest Elven Drawing.
#112 Crochet Scarf For Donation
#113 I Glued A Bunch Of Rhinestones To A Taxidermy Form
#114 Favorite Picture I’ve Ever Colored.
#115 Defensor Fortis – Colored Pencil And Silver Leaf
#116 Charcoal Drawing “ Mother’s Of Somolia “
#117 Something To Do Whilst Stuck In Saudi Arabia For A Year
#118 My “I Have Covid And I’m Bored” Nutcracker
#119 Vulcan
#120 Made My Boyfriend A Christmas Santa Gnome, Elves And A Tree
#121 My Two Little Giants
#122 Mary Poppins Pumpkin
#123 A Coffee Table I Made Out Of A Log
#124 On Going Project
#125 This Is English Paper Pieced Patchwork That Is Still A Wip. Made From Scraps,it Will Be A Quilt
#126 3 Foot Wreath Made From Goodwill, Dollar Store And After Xmas Sale Items. I Am Happy With It!
#127 One Of My Beat Works😇
#128 :] Not The Best But I Like It!! Its Supposed To Be Me😌
#129 Painted My ‘Calla Lilies’ . Acrylics, Eco-Line And Pen. Happy Plant :)
#130 Complimenting In Mixed Media
#131 Made Some Bottlecaps.
#132 I’ve Been Working On New Watercolor Frames For Quotes
#133 Mushroom Keeper @nevoa.arte
#134 Made With Hand-Tools (Except For Drilling The Holes For The Handle Pins)
#135 My Best Youtuber
#136 Colorado Fall And Winter…i Took Painting Back Up After 52 Years Almost 3 Years Ago..
#137 Exploring Different Subjects With Oils. Animals In Movement Are My Favorite Now.
#138 Hamsa Damayanti Version By Aditri 11yrs
#139 Savannah: Stage 1.
#140 Batman Is A Tool
#141 He-Man & The Masters Of The Allen-Key
#142 Cactus At Sunset ;p My Favorite Thing To Draw.
#143 Salvia: In Dreams, Mixed Media
#144 Mr.cocker That I Tried To Put On A Stone.
#145 “Inner Landscape” By Rafael Stoklosa. Ballpoint Pen!
#146 My Best Drawing So Far ✌️
#147 I Designed My Own Tattoo
#148 Just Finished Painting My Phone Case! The Colors Show Up A Bit Off On Camera :/
#149 Dark Souls Inspired Cake. All Made With Edible Materials
#150 Vintage Bit Bot
#151 Thor, With His Pencil Sharpener Hammer
#152 Hulk Likes Broccoli
#153 C-3p0 .. A Penny For Your Thoughts
#154 Not Necessarily My Favorite, But One Of My Last Achievements
#155 Human Version Of Naruto!
#156 This Is Loomis. Did You Know That He’s A Toucan? The Resemblance Is….uncanny😂 I’m Going To Be Posting A Dark Variant Of Him. I Simply Invert The Background But It Creates Quite A Difference. 😁
#157 This Is Loomis. Did You Know That He’s A Toucan? The Resemblance Is…..uncanny😂 This Is The Dark Variant I Spoke About In The Description Of The Light/Original Drawing. Go Check It Out! 😁😎
#158 Fire Witch
#159 Proportion Study
#160 My Sisters Birthday Present :)
#161 A Cosmic Gnome
#162 More Candles
#163 I Make Candles
#164 Make Up Still Life. Watercolor.
#165 Monoprint Using Packing Tape Transfer.
#166 I’m The Local School Tattoo Artist :d
#167 Clay And Acrylic Dolphins
#168 Pop Up Birthday Card
#169 Painting Of Stuffed Dolphins And Pig
#170 All Of You
#171 My Trikaz, My Three-In-One Deal. He Is Precious
#172 Midnight Bayou
#173 Follow Your Heart!
#174 👁️❤️ Felting!
#175 Just Started “Graffiti Drawing” Here Is One Of My Works. It Says “Name” (It’s An Example)
