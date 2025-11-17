The Dark Past Of This Abandoned House Made Me Visit And Photograph It (15 Pics)

In Belgium, not too long ago, an elderly man was eaten by his pet dog after he died in his home. He lived alone in his home with his pet after his wife passed years before. After not hearing from him for weeks, his neighbors checked on him to make the gruesome discovery.

I have visited the property where this story took place. Take a peek inside his home as it sits today. You can see remnants of his pet all over, as well as books as he was an avid reader.

The dog named “White Fang”

The living room

Living area

The man’s bed

Stuffed animals in another bedroom

Wigs next to a bed

The library

A child’s portrait

An animal cage

Fireplace in a room

Pictures of the husband and wife

Things left behind

