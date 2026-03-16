40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

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If you’ve ever wondered whether animals have a sense of humor, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards might just have the answer. This photography competition celebrates those perfectly timed moments in the animal kingdom when creatures appear surprisingly human.

Instead of the usual dramatic wildlife shots, the contest focuses on the lighter side of nature — the awkward, unexpected, and downright hilarious moments animals find themselves in. And honestly, some of these photos look like wildlife accidentally walked into a comedy sketch. So scroll on, enjoy the laughs, and get ready to see wildlife from a whole new — and much funnier — perspective.

More info: comedywildlifephoto.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Photo by Jacek Stankiewicz

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

The competition was launched in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Their idea was to approach wildlife photography from a different angle — not through drama or spectacle, but through humor. By highlighting the unexpected, often awkward moments of animal behavior, the project also draws attention to the importance of protecting wildlife and the environments they depend on.

The premise is simple: laughter creates connection. A photograph that makes people smile can also make them look more closely at the natural world and the animals that inhabit it.

#2

Photo by Geert Weggen

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#3

Photo by Dave Miller

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

Each year, photographers from across the globe submit thousands of images capturing wildlife in strangely relatable situations. The competition welcomes everyone, from hobbyists who happened to catch a lucky moment to experienced wildlife photographers who spend long hours waiting for the perfect shot.

Authenticity is essential. The images must document real wildlife behavior, without artificial manipulation or AI. What makes the photographs remarkable is not editing, but timing — a fraction of a second in which an ordinary moment becomes unexpectedly comic.

#4

Photo by Harry Collins

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#5

Photo by Katy Laveck Foster

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

Entries are reviewed by a panel of judges, who select finalists across several categories, including mammals, birds, reptiles, video, and awards for young photographers. In recent years, the competition has received close to 10,000 submissions from more than 100 countries, reflecting the global appeal of these fleeting and often hilarious encounters with wildlife.

The shortlisted images are later shared with the public, exhibited internationally, and opened to voting for the People’s Choice Award, allowing audiences to choose their favorite moment.

#6

Photo by Clint Ralph

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#7

Photo by Brigitta Moser

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

Beyond the humor, the competition carries a quiet message. By inviting people to laugh at these scenes, it also encourages a sense of closeness with the natural world, a reminder that the animals we observe are not so distant from us after all.

For this post, we selected 40 memorable images from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Together they reveal a side of nature that is rarely highlighted: spontaneous, expressive, and occasionally absurd.

#8

Photo by Ken Jensen

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#9

Photo by George Cathcart

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#10

Photo by Rob Kroenert

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#11

Photo by Enrico Pescantini

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#12

Photo by Simone Heinrich photography

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#13

Photo by Kent Arnold

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#14

Photo by Michael Dowds

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#15

Photo by Ashish Inamdar

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#16

Photo by Paulette Donnellon

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#17

Photo by Tom Stables

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#18

Photo by Image by Daniel Trim

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#19

Photo byMark Nissenbaum

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#20

Photo by Joe Wilson

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#21

Photo by Artyom Krivosheev

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#22

Photo by Carlos Otávio Araujo Gussoni

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#23

Photo by Martin Grace

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#24

Photo by Marg Holman

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#25

Photo by Marcus Westberg

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#26

Photo by Sarah Skinner

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#27

Photo by Photo by Doug Croft

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#28

Photo by Rose-Anne Reyes

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#29

Photo by Bruno Zavattin

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#30

Photo bySteffi Moellmann

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#31

Photo by David Morris

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#32

Photo by Ed Kopeschny

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#33

Photo by Andrew Wakefield

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#34

Photo by Kevin Rooney

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#35

Photo by Valtter Imulkahainen

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#36

Photo by Ashish Kumar

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#37

Photo by Danny Sullivan

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#38

Photo by Elmar Weiss

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#39

Photo by Frans Lombard

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#40

Photo by Vaughan Jessnitz

40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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