40 Perfectly Timed Wildlife Photos From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

If you’ve ever wondered whether animals have a sense of humor, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards might just have the answer. This photography competition celebrates those perfectly timed moments in the animal kingdom when creatures appear surprisingly human.
Instead of the usual dramatic wildlife shots, the contest focuses on the lighter side of nature — the awkward, unexpected, and downright hilarious moments animals find themselves in. And honestly, some of these photos look like wildlife accidentally walked into a comedy sketch. So scroll on, enjoy the laughs, and get ready to see wildlife from a whole new — and much funnier — perspective.
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#1
Photo by Jacek Stankiewicz
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
The competition was launched in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Their idea was to approach wildlife photography from a different angle — not through drama or spectacle, but through humor. By highlighting the unexpected, often awkward moments of animal behavior, the project also draws attention to the importance of protecting wildlife and the environments they depend on.
The premise is simple: laughter creates connection. A photograph that makes people smile can also make them look more closely at the natural world and the animals that inhabit it.
#2
Photo by Geert Weggen
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#3
Photo by Dave Miller
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
Each year, photographers from across the globe submit thousands of images capturing wildlife in strangely relatable situations. The competition welcomes everyone, from hobbyists who happened to catch a lucky moment to experienced wildlife photographers who spend long hours waiting for the perfect shot.
Authenticity is essential. The images must document real wildlife behavior, without artificial manipulation or AI. What makes the photographs remarkable is not editing, but timing — a fraction of a second in which an ordinary moment becomes unexpectedly comic.
#4
Photo by Harry Collins
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#5
Photo by Katy Laveck Foster
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
Entries are reviewed by a panel of judges, who select finalists across several categories, including mammals, birds, reptiles, video, and awards for young photographers. In recent years, the competition has received close to 10,000 submissions from more than 100 countries, reflecting the global appeal of these fleeting and often hilarious encounters with wildlife.
The shortlisted images are later shared with the public, exhibited internationally, and opened to voting for the People’s Choice Award, allowing audiences to choose their favorite moment.
#6
Photo by Clint Ralph
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#7
Photo by Brigitta Moser
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
Beyond the humor, the competition carries a quiet message. By inviting people to laugh at these scenes, it also encourages a sense of closeness with the natural world, a reminder that the animals we observe are not so distant from us after all.
For this post, we selected 40 memorable images from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Together they reveal a side of nature that is rarely highlighted: spontaneous, expressive, and occasionally absurd.
#8
Photo by Ken Jensen
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#9
Photo by George Cathcart
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#10
Photo by Rob Kroenert
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#11
Photo by Enrico Pescantini
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#12
Photo by Simone Heinrich photography
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#13
Photo by Kent Arnold
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#14
Photo by Michael Dowds
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#15
Photo by Ashish Inamdar
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#16
Photo by Paulette Donnellon
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#17
Photo by Tom Stables
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#18
Photo by Image by Daniel Trim
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#19
Photo byMark Nissenbaum
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#20
Photo by Joe Wilson
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#21
Photo by Artyom Krivosheev
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#22
Photo by Carlos Otávio Araujo Gussoni
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#23
Photo by Martin Grace
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#24
Photo by Marg Holman
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#25
Photo by Marcus Westberg
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#26
Photo by Sarah Skinner
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#27
Photo by Photo by Doug Croft
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#28
Photo by Rose-Anne Reyes
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#29
Photo by Bruno Zavattin
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#30
Photo bySteffi Moellmann
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#31
Photo by David Morris
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#32
Photo by Ed Kopeschny
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#33
Photo by Andrew Wakefield
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#34
Photo by Kevin Rooney
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#35
Photo by Valtter Imulkahainen
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#36
Photo by Ashish Kumar
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#37
Photo by Danny Sullivan
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#38
Photo by Elmar Weiss
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#39
Photo by Frans Lombard
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#40
Photo by Vaughan Jessnitz
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
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