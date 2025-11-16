I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

In a small town in the south of France sits an abandoned farmhouse, which once belonged to a prominent family. It was the first house built in the town and it dates back several hundred years.

The family name is still well-known throughout the town. However, the town residents do not know why the house sits in its current state nor do they know what happened to the family. See some pictures from inside the house with everything left behind.

More info: Instagram

The exterior

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

An upstairs bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

An upstairs bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Dining room

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)
I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Child’s bicycle in an upstairs bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

An upstairs bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

An upstairs bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Dining room

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

An ornate bed

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Corner in a bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Decorated bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Bedroom

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Family photographs

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Mice on the kitchen table

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Old family photograph

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Some friendly neighbors

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
