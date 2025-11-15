Here Are 50 Of The Most Hilarious And Slightly Creepy Stories About Kids’ Imaginary Friends

Having an imaginary friend is a totally normal part of childhood. It shows that the kid’s imagination is up and running and sometimes it can be quite hilarious how they interact with their invisible friends. Often the “friends” are the ones to blame for the troubles the little kids have gotten into, or they entertain them and share their daily life. However, when there’s what seems like paranormal forces involved together with a vivid imagination, it gets slightly scary and parents at least have Twitter to share the frightful things kids say with others.

At the end of the day, haunted or not, adorable or creepy kids and their imaginary friends are pretty hilarious and the following are the best tweets from the viral thread online. You can share your hilarious or scary stories about kids’ imaginary friends in the comments.

#1

Image source: jrw3780

#2

Image source: jarodrosello

#3

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#4

Image source: BarlowAdams

#5

Image source: Glavlar

#6

Image source: actioncookbook

#7

Image source: ValeeGrrl

#8

Image source: dinahrsmith

#9

Image source: Brianhopecomedy

#10

Image source: Vandalyzm

#11

Image source: Keev26

#12

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#13

Image source: NyimaFunk

#14

Image source: toddler_fun

#15

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#16

Image source: HarkerDavid

#17

Image source: han2king

#18

Image source: bonesher

#19

Image source: ellle_em

#20

Image source: SunshineJarboly

#21

Image source: daniellemherzog

#22

Image source: bethnew

#23

Image source: FrankLuera

#24

Image source: NorthEastView

#25

Image source: buriedwithkids

#26

Image source: boredwizard

#27

Image source: mssfax

#28

Image source: UnfilteredMama

#29

Image source: kelcietoomey

#30

Image source: robertflorence

#31

Image source: sethmnookin

#32

Image source: FishySnowborder

#33

Image source: TarynDeVere

#34

Image source: mat_johnson

#35

Image source: Brianhopecomedy

#36

Image source: AnthonyVO

#37

Image source: davepell

#38

Image source: mollyesque

#39

Image source: lottie_storey

#40

Image source: MyMomologue

#41

Image source: juliahartowitz

#42

Image source: scottsimpson

#43

Image source: RachelHarrisBks

#44

Image source: MothaKim

#45

Image source: FunnyIsFamily

#46

Image source: BloggingStaten

#47

Image source: StellaGMaddox

#48

Image source: MrJamesMcMath

#49

Image source: garywhitta

#50

Image source: StephanieSimon_

Patrick Penrose
