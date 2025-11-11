This Cat Has The Most Beautiful Eyes Ever

by

Zoolander 2 came out on February 10th, but it seems that Ben Stiller has nothing on Coby the British Shorthair cat, whose Blue Steel good looks have garnered over 200,000 likes on Instagram. Just look into Coby’s eyes, then look into Ben Stiller’s; who’s the real beauty here?

Fittingly, the most common coat for the British Shorthair, which is the pedigreed version of the traditional British domestic cat, is called “British Blue,” despite being a solid grey. Coincidence? We don’t think so! Sign the petition now to make Colby the star of Zoolander 3!

More info: Facebook | Instagram (h/t: lovemeow)

