119 Quotes About Respect That Might Become Your Motto

Respect is something you earn, not something given to you. Except for maybe if you’re born into nobility, but then the bestowed respect is still a bit dubious in the eyes of a cognizant citizen. Slice it as you like, this is for sure – to be respected, you have to respect those around you in the first place. But that’s a real simplification of the matter, and if you’re looking for wise words that dig deeper into it all, then you’ve come to the right place – our list full of respect quotes.
These powerful quotes will not only clarify what respect truly is but might also inspire you to strive to be a better person. And that’s just one cool side effect of these beautiful, inspiring quotes! These quotes about respect might also change your outlook on some things you might’ve not thought about for some time, like loyalty, camaraderie, and authenticity. Now those are words we’d like to hear more often, don’t you think?
So, our selection of wise respectability quotes awaits just a tiny scroll down below – you should definitely check them out! Once you are there, give the moving quotes your vote, and be sure to share this article with your friends.
“Knowledge will give you power, but character respect.” – Bruce Lee
“I speak to everyone in the same way, whether he is the garbage man or the president of the university.” – Albert Einstein
“How people treat other people is a direct reflection of how they feel about themselves.” – Paulo Coelho
“Deeply respecting yourself is the first step toward having a deep respect for others.” – Amy Leigh Mercree
“One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” – Bryant H. McGill
“We should all consider each other as human beings, and we should respect each other.” — Malala Yousafzai
“Above all, don’t lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect he ceases to love.” — Fyodor Dostoevsky
“Self-respect is the cornerstone of all virtue.” – John Herschell
“Ironically, people tend to change their attitude towards you when you begin treating them the way they treat you.” – Unknown
“When we show our respect for other living things, they respond with respect for us.” – Arapaho proverb
“There is no respect for others without humility in one’s self.” – Henri Frederic Amiel
“We must express ourselves in ways that demonstrate our respect for others.” – Stephen Carter
“Don’t lower your standards for anyone or anything. Self-respect is everything.” – Unknown
“Never judge someone by the way he looks or a book by the way it’s covered; for inside those tattered pages, there’s a lot to be discovered.” – Stephen Cosgrove
“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
“Without feelings of respect, what is there to distinguish men from beasts?” – Confucius
“Respect means you care enough to think about others’ feelings before you act.” – Unknown
“Self-respect knows no considerations.” – Mahatma Gandhi
“Respect is a two-way street, if you want to get it, you’ve got to give it.” – R.G. Risch
“Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to. Respect is earned, not given.” – Hussein Nishah
“Don’t let someone get comfortable with disrespecting you.” – Unknown
“We may not be able to stop evil in the world, but how we treat one another is entirely up to us.” — Barack Obama
“Respect… Is the appreciation of the separateness of the other person, of the ways in which he or she is unique.” — Annie Gottlieb
“Never respect men merely for their riches, but rather for their philanthropy; we do not value the sun for its height, but for its use.” — Gamaliel Bailey
“If we would build on a sure foundation in friendship, we must love our friends for their sakes rather than for our own.” — Charlotte Brontë
“We don’t need to share the same opinions as others, but we need to be respectful.” — Taylor Swift
“By showing your children that you acknowledge their ideas, views, and decisions, you are being a good example of respect.” — Bethany Bridges
“When you are content to be simply yourself and don’t compare or compete, everybody will respect you.” — Lao Tzu
“He who wants a rose must respect her thorn.” — André Gide
“We do not possess our home, our children, or even our own body. They are only given to us for a short while to treat with care and respect.” — Buddha
“A respectable appearance is sufficient to make people more interested in your soul.” — Karl Lagerfeld
“Respect was invented to cover the empty place where love should be.” — Leo Tolstoy
“Everyone should be respected as an individual, but no one idolized.” — Albert Einstein
“Respect is earned. Honesty is appreciated. Trust is gained. Loyalty is returned.” – Unknown
“As we grow as unique persons, we learn to respect the uniqueness of others.” – Robert Schuller
“Respecting others’ opinions doesn’t mean being untrue to our own.” – P. M. Forni
“Life is short, and we should respect every moment of it.” – Orhan Pamuk
“Respect yourself enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves you, grows you or makes you happy.” – Unknown
“A human being is not to be handled as a tool but is to be respected and revered.” – Felix Adler
“Treat others with respect and others will respect you.” – Anthony Douglas Williams
“Always respect another’s opinion and another’s point of view.” – Sri Sathya Sai Baba
“The only true disability is the inability to accept and respect differences.” – Tanya Masse
“The art of conversation is the art of hearing as well as of being heard.” – William Hazlitt
“Truly powerful women don’t explain why they want respect. They simply don’t engage those who don’t give it to them.” – Sherry Argov
“Tolerance implies a respect for another person, not because he is wrong or even because he is right, but because he is human.” – John Cogley
“The key is to learn to respect and honor the complications of other people’s lives.” – Goldie Hawn
“Respect yourself above all.” – Pythagoras
“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” – Dr. Seuss
“I respect the man who knows distinctly what he wishes.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
“Make improvements, not excuses. Seek respect, not attention.” – Roy T. Bennett
“Self-respect is a question of recognizing that anything worth having has a price.” – Joan Didion
“Only those who respect the personality of others can be of real use to them.” – Albert Schweitzer
“If we lose love and self-respect for each other, this is how we finally die.” – Maya Angelou
“A lack of boundaries invites a lack of respect.” – Ritu Ghatourey
“Acting with speed will garner you respect, awe, and irresistible momentum.” – Robert Greene
“Respect depicts acceptance while disrespect is rejection.” – Fawad Afzal Khan
“If you don’t feel respected, you won’t be engaged in your work.” – Linda Hill
“A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone.” – Billy Graham
“I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.” — Jackie Robinson
“Respect is one of life’s greatest treasures. I mean, what does it all add up to if you don’t have that?” — Marilyn Monroe
“A person that does not value your time will not value your advice.” — Orrin Woodward
“Respect people who trust you. It takes a lot for people to trust you, so treat their trust like precious porcelain.” — Brandon Cox
“I don’t think writers are sacred, but words are. They deserve respect. If you get the right ones in the right order, you can nudge the world a little or make a poem which children will speak for you when you’re dead.” — Tom Stoppard
“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” — Richard Bach
“Humility and respect tells much more about your background than your personality.” — Kate Iroegbu
“The truest form of love is how you behave toward someone, not how you feel about them.” — Steve Hall
“I believe that working with good people matters because then the work environment is good. If there is a sense of respect and belief among the people you work with, that is when good work is done.” — Ranbir Kapoor
“Respect for the truth comes close to being the basis for all morality.” — Frank Herbert
“I cannot conceive of a greater loss than the loss of one’s self-respect.” — Mahatma Gandhi
“Psychologists tell us that your level of self-esteem – how much you like and respect yourself – is the key measure of how happy you are in any area of your life.” — Brian Tracy
“It’s very dramatic when two people come together to work something out[…], what is really exciting to me is to see people with differing views come together and finally respect each other.” — Fred Rogers
“Consistency is a key element, without which a leader is incapable of getting respect, success or even developing confidence in others.” — Daniel Transon
“Respect is one of the greatest expressions of love.” — Don Miguel Ruiz
“I have a respect for manners as such, they are a way of dealing with people you don’t agree with or like.” — Margaret Mead
“To be one, to be united is a great thing. But to respect the right to be different is maybe even greater.” — Bono
“If you are not being treated with respect, don’t be a doormat.” — Robert Tain
“A hypocrite despises those whom he deceives, but has no respect for himself. He would make a dupe of himself too, if he could.” — William Hazlitt
“Respect the burden.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
“Nothing of real worth can ever be bought. Love, friendship, honour, valour, respect. All these things have to be earned.” — David Gemmell
“Self-respect grows from living a life you admire. Self-respect comes from looking inward.” — Deborah Norville
“I’ve been in enough positions to respect people with different views.” — Condoleezza Rice
“It is so important to get respect for what you do and at the same time give it.” — Estelle Parsons
“I cherish and respect everything I own and I feel so lucky to have it.” — Sophie Hinch
“When we respect someone, we are acknowledging and appreciating their role in society or in our life.” — Jennifer Freed
“To free us from the expectations of others, to give us back to ourselves – there lies the great, singular power of self-respect.” — Joan Didion
“You find when you pursue a life of greater health and happiness, you then treat the body you have with dignity, respect, and absolute care.” — Dale Roberts
“You will never gain anyone’s approval by begging for it. When you stand confident in your own worth, respect follows.” — Mandy Hale
“Perhaps the surest test of an individual’s integrity is his refusal to do or say anything that would damage his self-respect.” — Thomas S. Monson
“You can demand courtesy but you have to earn respect.” — Lawrence Goldstone
“Different people have different opinions, and it’s okay to respect all of them.” — Juan Pablo Galavis
“Be loyal to those who are loyal to you. And respect everyone, even your enemies and competition.” — John Cena
“Once you figure out what respect tastes like, it tastes better than attention. But you have to get there.” — Pink
“I firmly believe that respect is a lot more important, and a lot greater, than popularity.” — Julius Erving
“Talent is given by God but you should respect it by doing good work.” — Johnny Lever
“If you spend your life sparing people’s feelings and feeding their vanity, you get so you can’t distinguish what should be respected in them.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
“Nothing is more despicable than respect based on fear.” — Albert Camus
“Love is honesty. Love is a mutual respect for one another.” — Simone Elkeles
“If we desire respect for the law, we must first make the law respectable.” — Louis D. Brandeis
“You get respect when you give respect. That’s how you get respect.” — Michael Nutter
“The final test of a gentleman is his respect for those who can be of no possible service to him.” — William Lyon Phelps
“You can’t force someone to respect you, but you can refuse to be disrespected.” – Unknown
“When you practice gratefulness, there is a sense of respect toward others.” – Dalai Lama
“The right to be respected is won by respecting others.” – Vasyl Sukhomlynsky
“If they respect you, respect them. If they disrespect you, still respect them. Do not allow the actions of others to decrease your good manners, because you represent yourself, not others.” ― Mohammad Zeyara
“Respect for ourselves guides our morals, respect for others guides our manners.” – Laurence Sterne
“That you may retain your self-respect, it is better to displease the people by doing what you know is right, than to temporarily please them by doing what you know is wrong.” — William J.H. Boetcker
“Society as a whole benefits immeasurably from a climate in which all persons, regardless of race or gender, may have the opportunity to earn respect, responsibility, advancement and remuneration based on ability.” — Sandra Day O’Connor
“I have seen many storms in my life. Most storms have caught me by surprise, so I had to learn very quickly to look further and understand that I am not capable of controlling the weather, to exercise the art of patience and to respect the fury of nature.” — Paulo Coelho
“We are sun and moon, dear friend; we are sea and land. It is not our purpose to become each other; it is to recognize each other, to learn to see the other and honor him for what he is: each the other’s opposite and complement.” — Hermann Hesse
“I hope that everyone has the opportunity, whatever their work environment may be, to be surrounded by people that they respect and are inspired by.” — Janet Varney
“There is overwhelming evidence that the higher the level of self-esteem, the more likely one will be to treat others with respect, kindness, and generosity.” — Nathaniel Branden
“I have no right, by anything I do or say, to demean a human being in his own eyes. What matter is not what I think of him; it is what he thinks of himself. To undermine a man’s self-respect is a sin.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery
“Be a warrior when it comes to delivering on your ambitions. And a saint when it comes to treating people with respect, modeling generosity, and showing up with outright love.” — Robin S. Sharma
“When you show people kindness and respect, despite petty differences, you are bringing positive vibes into your life and into the lives of others.” — Jason Scotts
“Be kind, don’t judge, and have respect for others. If we can all do this, the world would be a better place. The point is to teach this to the next generation.” — Jasmine Guinness
“There are a lot of attitudes among workers that can lead to a better workplace and these can be as simple as respect for others, laughter, understanding, and compromise.” — Catherine Pulsifer
“Your suffering needs to be respected. Don’t try to ignore the hurt, because it is real. Just let the hurt soften you instead of hardening you. Let the hurt open you instead of closing you. Let the hurt send you looking for those who will accept you instead of hiding from those who reject you.” — Bryant McGill
“Friendship – my definition – is built on two things. Respect and trust. Both elements have to be there. And it has to be mutual. You can have respect for someone, but if you don’t have trust, the friendship will crumble.” — Stieg Larsson
“Tolerance isn’t about not having beliefs. It’s about how your beliefs lead you to treat people who disagree with you.” ― Timothy Keller
