Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Boss That You Had? (Closed)

Tell us about the worst person you’ve worked for and why.
#1
The boss of the ad agency who had hired me to start up and develop their graphic design department. Who used almost any opportunity to throw me under the bus when we presented a bid to any client. They later hired an art director over me — an art director I had to train how to use the software and almost every angle of work in our department. Barely two years later, that art director put in their two-month notice, and the boss had the other graphic designer and I apply for that position — resume, application, portfolio, interview. The boss then gave the position to an out-of-state designer moving to our town. I hunted for and landed a job in a different town and submitted my two-week notice. The art director then had to extend their departure by a month. During my exit interview, the boss asked me, “Do you feel your career was not advancing here?” I bit my tongue. I moved to a better town and a much better job.
#2
My parents. They wouldn’t pay me even when I worked really hard. They didn’t think I worked hard enough.
#3
My current boss. He’s turned other staff against me by given them the wrong expectations of me. He regularly tells them to have me help them, I am not regular office staff I should not be assisting them in anyway. When my responsibilities allow I do help out, but that is infrequent. Boss doesn’t care because he has made no effort to understand what I actually do. How difficult is it to understand I am an account not an office assistant. They retaliated and I’ve called my union. They poked the wrong bear.
#4
That one that made us work and work whilst sitting on her butt doing nothing and than complaining about how we did it.
#5
I’ve 2 from the same company. The first one would write me up for everything, even if she didn’t like the way I sneezed. The second one I had was when I was a MIT (manager in training). At this point I had been an assistant manager for 5 years, all my previous managers, except 1, had no issue with me. The training manager refused to train me, she would do some questionable bookkeeping and would talk down to me when I asked questions. On several occasions I had to work when I was sick, think food poisoning, because she would write me up and tell HR that I was faking it. Had doctors notes each time. Spread rumors about me, made up stories among other things. The managers I had worked with in the past stood up for me but she didn’t care. Karma got her, she got caught faking numbers and stealing from the company. Had to pay it back, lost her job and went to jail.
#6
My stepdad! I have to watch my siblings more than I have to, which takes my own time away because my stepdad is too lazy to get off his damn computer “working” (He actually just plays Old School RuneScape all day). I don’t get paid or anything but when my little brother watches them, HE gets paid. (now I sound like a little child complaining about not getting money, but my stepdad is just so greedy and doesn’t give a c**p about his family!)
#7
More than one of my old bosses has been fired for embezzling money. In at least two instances, they only got themselves caught, because they tried to frame me. Had a company owner who somehow borrowed 5.7 million dollars against a (maybe) 300,000 dollar piece of property, then bail out and file chapter 13 bankruptcy with a crooked judge in the court district they resided in. Right about the same time it was discovered they were stealing from the employees, committing franchise fraud, tax fraud, and SEC federal level fraud for years. It made the front page news of our city newspaper. They pulled an Enron, but so much worse. They directly owe me 38,000 dollars and my old boss roughly 150,000 plus interest. Neither one of us will ever get paid because of the idiotic and frankly illegal “laws” which protect rich thieves like these here in the US.
#8
How about the one who wouldn’t let me go to the doctor when I had a raging UTI?!?! She had a “meeting!” I finally left at lunch and told her to deal with it. P.S. She eventually got forced into early retirement (fired) for bullying her staff.
#9
None im 12😅😅😅
#10
Once in a fast food chain I had a boss. That would cuss us out all the time. Just calls us things all the time. Not just me but other people too. It was an awful job. Would of been better if we where paid better and if that women had not been a manger. That women was awful
#11
My civil service boss uses official meeting times to have staff help her with her PhD dissertation. Mind you this is on taxpayer money time.
