Baker Finds Out That His Girlfriend And 14 Of Her Friends Ate $1000 Worth Of Pastries His Team Made, Threatens To Take Legal Action

As you know, there is the famous “Darwin Award”, which is awarded to people for the most stupid and reckless exclusion of themselves from the evolutionary chain of mankind. It is quite possible that it is worth establishing an award for the most stupid reason to break off relations, and then the heroine of our today’s story will definitely be among the nominees.
Tell me, have you ever parted ways with your significant other because of a pastry you ate? And if you ate a lot of this pastry? What if it was supposed to be sent the next morning to a customer who had already paid about $1,000 for an order? As you can see, with each new condition, the reason becomes more and more significant…
This story was first shared on the TIFU Reddit community, where it racked up around 49.3K upvotes and 5.2K comments. Perhaps the Original Poster should write a screenplay on it, and someday Hollywood will buy the film rights, making him rich – but so far the author has only become a thousand dollars poorer.
More info: Reddit
The Original Poster works at a family bakery and lives with his girlfriend
Image source: Sarah Stierch (not the actual photo)
So, the OP works at his family bakery, which is very close to his house, where his girlfriend also lives. Most recently, she told him that she was pregnant, quite surprising the man – after all, they always used condoms and birth control. However, this, of course, was not the reason for the end in relations.
Image source: 098765439
About a month ago, the woman told him that she’s pregnant
As the OP himself admits, he used to be quite indignant that his girlfriend usually does nothing while he pays for the house and so on, but the pregnancy became a perfect excuse for her. However, the incident with pastry was the last straw for the baker…
Image source: 098765439
The OP and his team made two big pastry orders which in total cost around $1,000
So, the OP received two large orders for pastries for two weddings, and for a whole week, he and his team worked on these orders. Each order had from 75 to 100 items, so it was a lot of work. In the end, on the eve of delivery day, everything was ready, and the OP received payment of about a thousand dollars.
Image source: 098765439
When the OP came into the bakery, he found out that almost everything had been eaten by his GF and her 14 friends
As it turned out later, in the evening of the same day, his GF had a party with her 14 friends. When everyone was hungry, she offered to go to the bakery and get something there. As a result, when the OP came to check on the orders, he was horrified to find a whole group of people there, and both orders were almost completely eaten.
Image source: 098765439
The OP was, of course, furious, and his GF stated that these were just pregnancy cravings. When the man reasonably asked if the rest of her girlfriends had cravings as well, he got no answer. As a result, the OP kicked everyone out of the bakery, and he had no choice but to return the customers their money.
Image source: 098765439
The OP discovered that the woman lied to him about her pregnancy as she was afraid that he would leave her otherwise
The OP could not stand it and called the police. In the course of further conversation, when the OP threatened the woman with a paternity test, she confessed that she was not actually pregnant at all, and made it up simply because she was afraid that he would leave her otherwise.
Image source: Paula Satijn (not the actual photo)
In general, everything ended in a breakup, and our hero was also going to sue the unlucky pastry lover and all of her 14 friends in order to compensate for damages in the amount of $1K. However, no one will compensate the OP for good relations with clients who lost their long-ordered sweets right on their wedding day…
Commenters told the OP that he did everything right as the woman just sabotaged his livelihood
Most of the people in the comments supported the OP massively, saying that he did everything right – both in terms of ending the relationship and calling the cops. But the most offensive, as commenters correctly point out, is that the woman simply sabotaged his livelihood.
Some people also pointed out that the OP probably shouldn’t have given his GF the keys to the bakery. If she took one or two cookies from his orders more than once, then it was to be expected that sooner or later, something like this would happen. In any case, people are glad for the OP that he drew the right conclusions for himself.
Image source: 098765439
Probably you too have experienced something similar – then we will be glad to hear your own story. In any case, feel free to write what you think about this tale… and to whom you would give the award for the most stupid way to end a relationship.
Follow Us