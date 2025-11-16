Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Feel Guilty About? (Closed)

We’ve all done something that makes us feel guilty inside. I want a safe space to share it, so I’m opening this thread up. Be nice to others.
#1
Um… basically everything. I feel horribly guilty even when I know I didn’t do anything wrong, because there’s always a slight possibility that whatever happened actually was my fault
#2
i don’t love my new puppy as much as i loved my previous dog. and i’m starting to forget about my previous dog.
#3
That i am not constantly seeking a better job even tho my parents are pressuring me about it. I have 4 degrees and right now none of them are fields in which people are hiring. And i have a OK fill time job. But i feel lazy and guilty for not constantly trying to get a job in my fields.
#4
Being born.
I was made the favourite and golden child as the youngest and I can’t help but feel my existence makes my sisters miserable because I vent a lot to my oldest sister via text and my middle sister still lives at home while she’s in university so she’s still a scapegoat.
#5
I almost killed someone. A two year old girl.
We were playing in the water, and we were wearing life jackets. She kept running to me and playing, but she tripped.
The water was just deep enough to prevent her from getting air and bringing herself up. She was flailing. I managed to get her up and she was crying. I should’ve stayed closer to shore. I shouldn’t have assumed she was gonna be fine because her feet could touch the ground.
#6
When our first Bulldog had to cross the rainbow bridge. She died suddenly one day due to an undetected brain tumor, which we found out later on after the autopsy. She was fine in the morning (at least she appeared to be), then got worse during the day. Couldn’t see anymore in the afternoon. We brought her to the vet clinic. Nobody knew what’s happening. So we left her in the good hands of these capable doctors there, it’s a good clinic. The neurologist planned to come in the next morning, so we though it’s best to leave her there under constant observation. Then we went home for the night.
She died shortly later. Her body just gave up. I will never forgive myself for not being there in her last minutes. We all believed the next day will still happen and the neurologist will check her up. That just never happened. And I will forever live with this guilt for not being there in her last moment. She had to die in an unkown place to her, without us at her side. That still tears me apart. And I deserve that. All we could do is saying goodbye to her dead body when we rushed back to the clinic. She looked so peaceful. I just wanted her to wake up. Of course she didn’t.
We always said when the time comes and we have to put a dog to sleep we’ll be at his/her side. We just didn’t think she’s gonna die that night. Nobody did.
