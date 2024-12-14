ABC Afterschool Special Cast: Whatever Happened To The Ensemble?

For 25 years, the ABC Afterschool Special cast featured young stars who have become household names in the industry. Several child actors and young adults graced the anthology series, most of whom found fame on the show. Some A-listers on the cast list include Jodie Foster, Lauryn Hill, Ben Affleck, and Jessica Alba. Considered one of the best kids’ shows of the 1980s, the anthology television series aired on ABC from October 4, 1972 to January 23, 1997.
Targeting young people, especially children and teenagers, the educational program focused on teaching important lessons about sensitive topics like sex, teenage pregnancy, and substance abuse. In addition to launching the careers of several Hollywood stars, the ABC Afterschool Special cast and crew won 51 Daytime Emmy Awards and four Peabody Awards. After over 50 years, this is what the stars have been up to.
Jessica Alba (Christy)
Jessica Alba made her ABC Afterschool Special cast debut in 1996, portraying the consequences of teenage sex without a condom. Subsequently, Alba became a household name following her lead role in the science fiction television series Dark Angel from 2000 to 2002. In 2003, she caught her big break on the silver screen with her stunning performance in Honey. Alba has starred in box office hits such as Fantastic Four (2005), Good Luck Chuck (2007), Valentine’s Day (2010), and Mechanic: Resurrection (2016). She notably played Nancy McKenna on L.A.’s Finest from 2019 to 2020 and starred in the 2024 action thriller film Trigger Warning.
Drake Bell (Scott)
Before becoming the accomplished American actor and musician fans love today, Drake Bell performed with the ABC Afterschool Special cast in 1996 for the final season of the anthology series. He also starred in Home Improvement and numerous commercials as a child performer. Bell has garnered a nice collection of voice roles in films such as The Nutty Professor (2008), The Reef 2: High Tide (2012), Space Warriors (2013), A Mouse Tale (2015), and The Big Trip (2020). He will voice Tom in an upcoming Lego film.
Jodie Foster (Sharon Lee)
One of the ABC Afterschool Special cast pioneers, Jodie Foster played different characters in three episodes in the first three seasons of the anthology series. She began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child model before launching her acting career in the mid-1960s. Foster has become a Hollywood icon with numerous awards, including two Oscars in the Best Actress category for her roles in The Accused (1988) and The Silence of the Lambs (1991). Her other awards include three BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and the Honorary Palme d’Or.
Ben Affleck (Danny Coleman)
Though he began his acting career as a child, Ben Affleck appeared in the ABC Afterschool Special cast in season 15 as 13-year-old Danny Coleman. As an actor, he gained recognition for his roles in films such as Dazed and Confused (1993), Good Will Hunting (1997), and Pearl Harbor. He has also established himself as a remarkable filmmaker. Affleck is still active as an actor and filmmaker with recent credits in The Flash (2023) and This Is Me… Now: A Love Story (2024). He will reprise his role as Christian Wolf in The Accountant 2, a sequel to the 2016 film of the same title.
Rob Lowe (Charles Elderberry, Jeff Bartlett)
Rob Lowe was barely 15 when he played 16-year-old Charles who became a father after a summer school fling. Lowe appeared in two episodes of ABC Afterschool Special in season 9. Subsequently, he became a teen idol and member of the Brat Pack, appearing in films such as The Outsiders (1983), Class (1983), The Hotel New Hampshire (1984), Oxford Blues (1984), and St. Elmo’s Fire (1985). Recently, Lowe has done more filmmaking while maintaining his acting career. He appeared as himself in the 2024 documentary Brats which explores the life and career of the Brat Pack members.
Lance Kerwin (Peter Finley, P.J. / The President’s Son, Ezzie, Buzz, Adam Rush)
Born to an acting coach father and a mother who worked as a talent agent, Lance Kerwin had an accomplished career as a child and teen actor. He gained wide recognition for his lead role in the television series James at 15 and the TV film The Loneliest Runner (1976). On January 24, 2023, Kerwin died from a heart disease. His final film role was as Anderson in The Wind & the Reckoning (2022).
Ike Eisenmann (Larry, Joeseph Grant, Duffy)
He may have dropped off the radar but Ike Eisenmann left his footprints in the entertainment industry as an actor, producer, and sound effects specialist. He began his journey as a child actor and attained prominence with his role in Escape to Witch Mountain (1975) and its 1978 sequel, Return from Witch Mountain. He appeared in several episodes of ABC Afterschool Special from 1973 to 1979. After appearing in Race to Witch Mountain (2009), Eisenmann retired to a quiet life behind the camera.
Follow Us