Where is the Home Improvement Cast Now?

From 1991 until 1998, we all watched Tim Allen star as Tim the Toolman Taylor, the inept home improvement show host on the sitcom Home Improvement. There was nothing we loved more than the Home Improvement cast. Tim Allen is a comedic genius who always comes up with the best sitcom families, and the Home Improvement cast is one of the best. In fact, the Home Improvement cast is so good that most of them made guest appearances on his second hit sitcom, Last Man Standing, to hang out with his new family. However, there are many fans wondering where exactly the Home Improvement cast is now. What are they doing, and what have they been up to?
Tim Allen
Need we even mention his life since Home Improvement? He’s a movie star. The Santa Claus movies, the Toy Story movies, and so much more. He landed his second hilariously wonderful sitcom called Last Man Standing in the 2000s, and it may have been even better than the first. He was the Outdoor Man, married to a lovely wife with three daughters, a grandson, and a son-in-law he really loved to dislike. He’s still everywhere, and we still love him.
Patricia Richardson
Jill Taylor, the stoic wife of Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, was a comedic genius in this show. She went on to star in the show Strong Medicine in the early 2000s for three seasons. She was also a main cast member of the West Wing in 2005 and 2006. She appeared in a few movies and has been in a musical since her time on this show. What many people don’t realize, however, is that she gave birth to boy/girl twins in 1991 – the same year she began starring in Home Improvement – and she had a son born in 1985. She’s been busy raising kids and being a mom, too.
Richard Karn
We just saw him last night in a commercial for a flooring company on television, and that’s because he hasn’t gone anywhere. He played the role of Al Borland, Tim’s trusty assistant – and we say trusty because he’s the only one who knew a thing about home improvement and safety (details, right?). He’s been quite busy in the years since being part of the Home Improvement cast. He’s a game show host and a television star, and he’s in the commercials.
Pamela Anderson
Need we go on? She got married many times. She starred in Baywatch. She’s starred in movies. She’s been on television, and she’s currently unhappy about a semi-documentary about her life with Tommy Lee that she did not have any say in. She’s making her own documentary now, though, and we cannot wait. She was Tim’s tool girl in the early seasons.
Debbe Dunning
She’s not quite the household name that others on the show are, but she hosts her own travel show. She married a pro volleyball player, and she had three kids. She and her husband are no longer together, but she is still hosting her show.
Earl Hindman
We loved faceless Wilson. The next-door neighbor and issuer of sage advice was a favorite, and the fact that he never showed his face was always wonderful. He spent much of his life after being part of the Home Improvement cast showing his face in television shows such as the Law & Order franchise. Sadly, he passed away of lung cancer when he was only 61 – four years after the show ended.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Tim Taylor’s middle son was everyone’s favorite. He was the biggest teen heartthrob of the 90s, and we all had his Teen Beat pages ripped out and taped to our bedroom walls. Thomas actually left the show to attend college. He attended Harvard – and Columbia. JTT did continue acting for some time, including making a few guest appearances on his famous TV dad’s new show in 2016. He even directed one of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing episodes. What’s remarkable, though, is how private he’s managed to become. He is not someone the world often sees – unless he wants us to see him.
Zachery Ty Bryan
The eldest Taylor child went on to become a movie star. He also starred in a series of other television shows, including Veronica Mars and Boston Public. Interestingly, he and his wife also went on to have four kids. What’s even more interesting about that is that much like his television mom welcomed a set of twins in her real life, he also welcomed a set of twins in his.
What’s even more interesting is this – he and his wife, who happens to be his high school sweetheart – ended their marriage in 2020 after many years and four kids together. He’s currently engaged to his fiancé, Johnnie, and they’ve already welcomed Bryan’s fifth child in April of 2022. Now she’s pregnant with a set of twins. It’ll be his second set of twins, her first, and his sixth and seventh child. It’s safe to say he’s been busy since the show ended.
Taran Noah Smith
Following his role as the youngest Taylor child, he stopped acting. It didn’t interest him. So, he opened a vegan restaurant. He made serious headlines in 2001 when he got married to Heidi van Pelt. He was 17. The woman he married was 33.