How Much is Tim Allen’s Net Worth?

Your kids know him as Buzz Lightyear. Buzz Lightyear is Tim Allen, and you know him as the comedian with two killer television shows, a plethora of hilarious movies, and the man who makes you laugh no matter how you feel. He is Tim the Tool Man Taylor. He’s Outdoor Man. He’s Santa. He’s Buzz Lightyear. Tim Allen is good about movies, and fans consistently return for more. Even though fans were furious he was not asked to voice Buzz Lightyear in the new Lightyear movie, Tim Allen is okay. He made a valid point – he is Buzz Lightyear, the toy that was made for Buzz Lightyear, the action hero. He is not the real Buzz. But, he’s the real deal regarding his success, and we think Tim Allen’s massive net worth of more than $100 million speaks for itself. How did he earn that?
The Beginning of Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen’s Biggest Moneymaker
Tim Allen was already Tim the Toolman Taylor on Home Improvement. He was already working as Santa. He’d already been in more movies than we can count, but he’d yet to make the big bucks he would eventually make. In the beginning, he was Tim Taylor. He kept us laughing on Home Improvement every night, and he did so for a premium. The show ended in 1999 after eight seasons on the air. While we don’t know how much Tim Allen made initially, he was bringing in more money than the Friends cast by the time it was over. According to Fox Business, the funnyman earned approximately $1.25 million per episode. It’s a big deal.
However, even Disney didn’t know what a vast deal Toy Story would turn into. It was a little movie about a toy named Woody – you know him as Tom Hanks – and his nemesis: Buzz Lightyear. Tim Allen took on the voice of the pretentious, self-important, not nearly as cool as he thought he was in the character of Buzz Lightyear. Fans were instantly obsessed, and the movie would become a second, a third, and a fourth. He was in it for the long haul. Did you know that Tim Allen made only $50,000 for the first Toy Story movie? It is shocking.
Toy Story 2 and a Substantial Increase
By the time he was ready to lend his voice to the second Toy Story movie, Tim Allen was making a whopping $5 million. His work was much more recognized this time around. The Disney/Pixar film knew its potential at this point. It had a much larger budget, and Allen’s star power was that much more impressive. As a result, his income climbed significantly at this point.
Of course, by the time he landed his second major television series that almost reflected that of his first, things were not quite the same. When he was filming Home Improvement, he was making $1.25 million per episode by the time the series ended. In 2022 money, that’s around $1.9 million per episode. On the other hand, when he was filming Last Man Standing, the show where he ran an outdoor company and had a wife and three daughters, he only made $235,000 per episode. However, it’s one of the best shows ever aired, and it’s still so good.
What is Tim Allen’s Net Worth in 2022?
When you think of Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen is the name you hear. You know him as the iconic character, which might just be his most significant role. However, let us not forget that this is an actor who has done wonders for nearly everything he’s touched. He’s been the most iconic and hilarious character in the world, and everyone has a favorite. He became one of the world’s biggest stars in the early 90s, and his career has only taken off in the thirty years since. So which Tim Allen show or movie is your favorite?
We know you have one because this man has more than $100 million net worth. He’s earned this through many means, but the most impressive is his work in the movies and on television. Of course, he has real estate and other business ventures to think of, too, but his work as an actor and in the entertainment industry has caused him to become the wealthiest and more prolific actor of all time. Though he’s not Buzz Lightyear in the new movie, he’s still Buzz Lightyear, and he’s still a Hollywood favorite.