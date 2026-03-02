11 Famous Actors Who Finally Got Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars in 2026

The Hollywood Walk of Fame remains one of the entertainment industry’s most visible symbols of achievement. Since its establishment in 1960, it has honored performers whose work has shaped film, television, and popular culture. Each year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce selects a new class of honorees from hundreds of nominations, recognizing individuals who demonstrate professional excellence, longevity, and cultural impact.
In 2026, a diverse group of actors joined this prestigious boulevard, proving that recognition sometimes arrives long after an artist has already cemented their legacy. This year’s selections showcase a fascinating mix of generations, genres, and career trajectories. While some honorees spent decades building iconic résumés before finally receiving their stars, others achieved remarkable success in a relatively short time. Of the 35 celebrities inducted into the Class of 2026, here are 11 famous actors who earned their stars in the acting categories.
Emily Blunt
With a career spanning a quarter of a century, Emily Blunt built her reputation as one of the most versatile performers of her generation, shifting effortlessly between drama, action, musicals, and comedy. From her breakout in The Devil Wears Prada to her gripping work in A Quiet Place and Oppenheimer, the British actress has demonstrated a range that few actors manage to sustain across decades. Her star acknowledges not just popularity but consistency, a trait industry insiders often cite as the hallmark of enduring careers. Despite widespread acclaim, Blunt’s recognition on the Walk of Fame arrived only after years of critically praised performances and box-office success. Her selection for the 2026 class isn’t only well-deserved but also long overdue.
Timothée Chalamet
Having made his screen debut in 2009, Timothée Chalamet represents a newer generation of movie stars whose rise has been evident in their talent. His early acclaim for Call Me by Your Name quickly expanded into major studio projects like Dune and Oscar-nominated performances like in Marty Supreme, positioning him as both an arthouse darling and blockbuster lead. Such rare crossover appeal helped solidify his reputation as one of the defining actors of his era. His inclusion among the 2026 honorees surprised some observers, given his relatively young age. However, it also highlighted how rapidly he built an influential résumé. Timothée Chalamet’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star signals that Hollywood sometimes rewards momentum as much as longevity.
Keith David
Keith David spent decades delivering unforgettable performances across film, television, and voice acting. Known for his commanding voice and authoritative screen presence, he became a fan favorite through roles in classics like The Thing, They Live, Barbershop, and numerous animated series. His career demonstrates how character actors can leave just as strong a cultural imprint as leading men.
Receiving his star in 2026 validates a career built on reliability and range rather than headline-grabbing roles. He joined the Motion Pictures category honorees alongside several other respected performers. For many fans, his recognition felt overdue, reflecting the industry’s growing appreciation for actors whose contributions span generations.
Rami Malek
Rami Malek became a household name after his performance in Mr. Robot and the Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Yet his path to stardom began years earlier with television roles and indie films that showcased his unconventional intensity. Malek built a reputation for choosing complex characters rather than predictable leading roles. His selection for the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2026 class confirms his status as one of Hollywood’s most distinctive modern actors. The recognition underscored how his performances reshaped expectations of what a contemporary movie star can look and sound like.
Rachel McAdams
Canadian actress Rachel McAdams carved out an impressive career balancing romantic leads, comedies, thrillers, and prestige dramas. From Mean Girls, The Notebook, to Spotlight and Doctor Strange, McAdams proved she could thrive in nearly any genre. Few actors transition as seamlessly between mainstream hits and critically acclaimed projects. Her 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame star acknowledges years of consistent success rather than a single defining moment. The recognition highlights how her steady career trajectory quietly built one of the most dependable filmographies of the 21st century.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore dominated Hollywood headlines in the late 1980s and 1990s, starring in hits that defined an era. Films like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and G.I. Jane made her one of the most recognizable actresses in the world. She also became one of the highest-paid performers of her time, reshaping conversations about women’s salaries in Hollywood. Her Hollywood Walk of Fame selection, decades later, honors not just her early superstardom but also her continued relevance.
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci built a career defined by elegance, intelligence, and remarkable adaptability. Whether playing villains, mentors, or comedic scene-stealers, he consistently elevated every project he joined. His work ranges from indie dramas to global franchises, proving his appeal spans audiences and generations. Tucci’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the 2026 class recognized a career shaped by craft rather than celebrity spectacle. For many observers, the honor symbolized Hollywood’s appreciation for actors who quietly shape cinematic storytelling from supporting roles.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar became a cultural icon through television, especially for her defining role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She helped pioneer the modern action heroine on TV, influencing countless series that followed. Gellar’s performances balanced humor, vulnerability, and strength, creating characters audiences still celebrate. Her selection for the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class placed her in the Television category. The recognition acknowledged not only her acting career but also her influence on genre television and pop-culture storytelling.
Melody Thomas Scott
Melody Thomas Scott represents the enduring power of daytime television. Best known for her decades-long role on The Young and the Restless, she became one of the most recognizable faces in soap opera history. Her longevity alone sets her apart in an industry where careers often fluctuate rapidly. Melody Thomas Scott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star celebrates that remarkable staying power.
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford earned acclaim for his sharp, articulate performances in both comedy and drama. Television audiences know him for his performances in The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale, while he’s recognized for a recent role in Jordan Peele’s Get Out. His ability to deliver complex dialogue with precision made him a favorite among writers and directors. His 2026 induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame Television category validates decades of acclaimed work.
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle became a television staple through his long-running role on ER, one of the most influential medical dramas ever produced. He later expanded his career into science-fiction projects, stage performances, and producing. His versatility kept him relevant long after his early breakout success. His inclusion among the 2026 Television honorees recognized both his longevity and his cultural impact. These days, audiences know him for playing Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in The Pitt.
