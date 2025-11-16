Experimenting: I Tried Digital Art (5 Pics)

by

Hi Pandas, I wanted to share some of the digital paintings I have made throughout the year.

#1 My Inner Harry Potter Geek Peeking Out

Do I need to explain.

#2 Inspired By The Nature Around Me

I was motivated to draw the beautiful flowers in my garden.

#3 The Lighthouse In The Dark

I wanted to draw something quirky yet which had a deep meaning for me.

#4 Midnight Memories

Got the idea after remembering the infinite times me and my sister used to snack at night.

#5 Greek Goddess

I recently started slowly being obsessed by Percy Jackson, So Voila.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
